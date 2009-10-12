CMJ NYC Preview: Darwin Deez

Currently Residing In: New York, NY

Band Members: Darwin Deez (real name Darwin Smith)

Full Length Album: Darwin Deez

Darwin Deez are not only musical stand-outs for their groovy tracks but also for their contagiously fun live performance where each song transition includes an extensive choreographed dance routine performed by the band. While the sound seems very straightforward Indie rock, that “hard to place” sound is actually the result of lead singer Darwin Smith’s four string guitar and tuning.

To clear the record, Darwin added the following to his interview, “P.S. Yes, Darwin is the name my parents gave me. Deez is not my real last name though. It’s like Sasha Fierce.”

Lead singer and choreographer Darwin describes his passion for his music and fun show he puts on in probably one of the most genuine and immediately endearing music interviews.

1. What’s currently playing on your iPod? When you’re touring, what’s on your car radio?

Actually, I don’t have an iPod, but in my CD player there is: Everything Everything, Passion Pit, Toby Goodshank (my girlfriend’s brother), and my new song. Top 40 radio can be so good.

I taught myself Taylor Swift’s new song “You Belong With Me” because the story hooked me and the pre-chorus part (“She wears high heels/I wear sneakers”) is gold!

We always bump the rap stations on tour though. Last summer on tour we discovered that song, “Lookin’ Boy” by Hot Stylez, much to our delight.

2. What music did you listen to when you were a kid?

Marvin Gaye. “Heard it Through the Grape Vine” was a song I hated as a kid.

My dad had a tape of Toto IV, which I still love very much to this day. I have the vinyl on my wall in the living room and I stick feathers behind it, which makes it look like a shrine (and I’m okay with that).

As kids, my sister and I both thoroughly enjoyed The Fat Boys and The Ghostbusters soundtrack, from which our “Spring Dance” video.

3. Was there ever a definitive moment where you realized that music is what you wanted to do?

I used to walk my dog everyday after school and I got a lot of enjoyment out of talking to myself as if I were answering interview questions about my history as a musician. I was 13, so doing this interview is a dream come true. This is my third ever music interview and I’m enjoying it.

But about the definitive “moment” (singular) that I decided I desired to do music professionally: the desire is always fluctuating. The faith is always fluctuating. There are moments that I feel so, “at home” doing this. There are moments that I want to give up. So, in that sense, the decision to do it, and keep doing it, is ongoing.

But to answer your question, I have a clear memory the day that I wrote “Lights On” about three years ago. I was surprised at how happy I felt while walking down the street right after I finished mixing the recording. I felt extremely buoyed. I was emerging from clinical depression at the time. I can remember thinking with fervor, “This is what I have to do!”

4. When you listen back to your music, who do you envision as your audience and where are they listening to your song? What are they taking away from it?

I definitely envision a lone listener, just melting on their couch at home. I like to imagine that the music is making them realize that they’ve been feeling sad/angry/scared/etc. via a gentle catharsis. I don’t know if that’s ever happened.

I do know some people put it on and dance around the house.

5. What is your favorite song to play live?

Of my songs, I think “The City” is my favorite to play live. The groove is just so deep with plenty of space between the words for me to get into it.

6. Describe a Darwin Deez rehearsal. Do you practice the dance transitions? Do you have a designated choreographer or is it a collaborative dance routine?

I make the mash-ups and all the choreography at home. If there’s a new one, I’ll teach it to everybody and then we’ll run through our set list in order with the dance interstices.

Man, it’s really dusty in our practice space. Don’t even think about touching the floor with your hands. The sound is terrible; there’s way too much reflection off the walls, which forces you to yell over even the slightest noise. When the band next door practices, we hear them at 60 percent of their volume. But it’s only $55/mo and we’re three blocks from my house here on the Lower East Side.

Darwin Deez, photo by Andrew Katzowitz

7. How often do you dance at home? Alone? Do you have any favorite dance moves or music to dance to?

I dance at home pretty regularly! Always alone. I’m always doing hip-hop-y moves, but I’ve never taken a class. I also do a lot of slow variations on this dance called “Happy Feet.”

The music that I spontaneously dance to at home usually becomes the music we use for our set pieces so you can take all of those songs as a jump off. Recently I’ve been ciphering to Passion Pit (“Eyes as Candles”), “Speed Demon” from Michael Jackson’s “Bad,” Everything Everything’s song “NASA is on Your Side,” which has a great beat, and “Automatic” by The Pointer Sisters.

8. How much of the music used during your dance breaks is original music and how much is sampled from other artists?

All of the music we dance to is borrowed from other artists.

9. Where do you shop for your oversized sweaters? Do you have a favorite one?

I buy all my clothes second hand. My favorite big sweater is my green turtleneck, which I found with unbelievable luck at the Salvation Army on 23rd St! It’s so hard to find anything good here in the city though. All the vintage shops are too expensive and, although they’re good for women’s stuff, the men’s shit is always behind the curve! One of the fun things about being a musician is I feel I’m given license, even invited, to push the envelope a little with my hair and shit. You know, “StyleCast.”

But one thing I’ll tell you is that when I go out during the day, it’s always a good idea to hide my haircut and not wear anything adventurous. I’m just sick of kids laughing at me when I’m already in a bad mood; it’s not worth it!

Also, all of my style choices are lifted from other hipsters. People be doing some cool shit! That’s one of the best things about New York: you can rely on the new fashions you see on the street being pretty current and you can adopt them in time to be ahead of the curve. Case in point that [Keffiyeh] scarf thing last year. I never went there, but I could have beat Kanye if I tried, because of what we’ll call “the home court advantage.” And people were doing that Strokes shit for years before they came out.

But yeah, I stole the big sweater thing from Scott Mou who works at Other Music. Nicest hipster ever. Nicest person ever. I like to wear big v-necks and I stole that from a dude in Athens. It’s fun to try to guess what will be next!

Darwin Deez making their own band merch, photo by Andrew Katzowitz

10. What are you working on now? Albums, large shows, tours?

I’m shopping for a minivan! I’m going to go test drive a ’00 Odyssey in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. I’m nervous to make such a big investment, but we need it for our upcoming US/Canada tour with Bishop Allen and Throw Me the Statue (Oct 27 – Nov 21).

Also, we’re preparing to release our first 7″ vinyl on Lucky Number and settling on a label for our album.

I’m not writing any songs right now, but I always wish I were; that’s what it’s all about for me: writing and recording the music. Touring is just good PR.

