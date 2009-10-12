CMJ NYC Preview: The Bloodsugars

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Band Members: Jason Rabinowitz, Matt Katz, Brendan O’Grady, and Kenneth Salters

Albums: BQEP, I Can’t Go On, I’ll Go On

Record Label: Engine Room Records

The Bloodsugars‘ music is a beautiful synthesis of the “Ghosts of Music Pasts” combining rock, garage, pop, and new wave sounds to create music that is entirely refreshing in a scene of washed out California surfer rock. Preview their music below in the band’s video for their single “Purpose was Again,” below. Live, the band is a tight ensemble that could not look happier to be performing and provides the audience with the platform to let their apathy go and have fun again.

Lead vocalist Jason Rabinowitz provides us with a little insight to his band and their point of distinction as the difference between musical inspiration and knock off music.

1. What’s currently playing on your iPod? When you’re touring, what’s on your car radio?

Francis And The Lights, Emmitt Rhodes, Calvin Harris, Missing Persons, Chopin Piano Concertos, Cut Copy… As far as our radio is concerned, that’s a lot of what we listen to since the lighter broke and we can’t listen to the iPod anymore…

Today I DJ-ed a set via CD (one song at a time; pain in the arse). that included Aesop Rock, Jonathan Richman, Imogen Heep, Souxie and The Banshees, Justin Timberlake, Aberfeldy, Jenny Lewis, Of Montreal, Harry Nilsson, and some other stuff…

2. What music did you listen to when you were a kid?

As a kid-kid, lotta ’80s pop: Pointer Sisters, Prince, Stevie Wonder. Also a lot of Paul Simon, Beastie Boys… Then psychedelic stuff…

3. What is your favorite song to play live?

Lately its a song called, “You’ve Gone Wrong” that will be a bonus track, I think. It sort of got excluded from the record but I really hold a torch for it.

4. When you listen back to your music, who do you envision as your audience and where are they listening to your song? What are they taking away from it?

That’s a really difficult and interesting question. I like to think our audience is people like ourselves: young folks workin’ hard at what they love. Maybe driving through a cornfield, or a magnetic field, or possibly a strawberry field… Maybe they’re picking poppies??

In most cases what I’m looking for in music is a release or an emotional experience, and occasionally food for thought. I think it would be rad if people got any of those things from our music.

5. Was there ever a definitive moment where you realized that music is what you wanted to do?

I think there was a moment when I was 12 or 13 and played my cousin a song I wrote. He was surprisingly impressed and gave me all this good feedback, and I thought, “Wow… This could be for real..”

6. Would you rather have people sing or dance at your live shows assuming those acts are mutually exclusive in this case?

Dance, definitely!

7. What is the creative process for writing your music and lyrics? What is the hardest part of the process? What comes most naturally?

Well, I usually write from a musical place and fill in the words. Sometimes I’ll sing nonsense words that have the right sound in a melody. It’ll sort of just happen and the words emerge from those sounds. Sometimes I’ll write words first. Sometimes I’ll pass a guitar or a piano and there’s a song there. Lately I’ve been enjoying just making beats and carving songs out of that.

I know I often catch [bandmate Matt Katz] staring out the window writing lyrics. So I think he bats for both teams as far as that goes. 🙂

The Bloodsugars, photo courtesy of The Bloodsugars

8. Why did you decide to name your band after you diabetes condition?

It was years ago. I was sitting around with a bunch of friends having the loathsome, “What shall we name the band?” discussion and someone just said, “The Bloodsugars” and we all just unanimously agreed that was it. We didn’t really look any further.

9. Given the variety of musical influences listeners pick up in your music, when creating your music are you aware or conscious of who is inspiring you at that moment? Or are the genre similarities something you realize in playback?

Sometimes it will be really clear what the influence is for a given a song, and it will be a direct inspiration. Sometimes, though, I definitely don’t hear an influence until I’m listening back. I like to think that even if we tried to do something verbatim we’d color it with our individuality.

10. What are you working on now? Albums, large shows, tours?

Well, we just finished recording a full length; it comes out Nov 3. We’re working on putting the extra tracks together around this release, writing charts for a release party with minor to moderate orchestration, a video for the single, and an upcoming tour.

The Bloodsugars will be playing Tuesday, October 20th at 9:30PM at Pianos and Friday, October 23rd at midnight at Spike Hill for their CMJ showcases. For more information, click here.