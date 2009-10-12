CMJ NYC Preview: Anamanaguchi

Hometown: New York, NY

Band Members: Peter Berkman, James DeVito, Luke Silas, Ary Warnaar

Full length album: Dawn Metropolis

Record Label: 8bitpeoples/Normative Music Company

While Game Boys have become fairly obsolete, 8bit punk rock band Anamanaguchi is keeping the Game Boy sound alive. After hacking into the well-known sounds of Nintendo, Anamanguchi has arranged original music using the, “boop,” and “beep,” musical bits to distinguish the band from other chiptune bands on the scene. The final result is a unique synthesized sound combining digital music with guitar and bass music.

Lead song writer Peter Berkman discusses with us his distinctive “instrument” and the delicacy of creating intricate music using Nintendo relics.

1. What’s currently playing on your iPod? When you’re touring, what’s on your car radio?

I’ve been listening to a ton of Beach Boys and the Jackson Five recently, which I totally love. There’s just such a fun, carefree energy to both of them, but at the same time they both have the flexibility and range to make some more heartfelt stuff without coming off too heavy-handed.

In the car on tour though, we pretty much exclusively listen to “Too Much of Heaven” by Eiffel 65, not by choice– it’s kind of a rule we have.

2. What music did you listen to when you were a kid?

I went through a lot of different phases as a kid but my background is definitely rooted in NYC punk and all of the independent stuff going on there. When I started growing up I got really into punk and hardcore stuff like Choking Victim. I spent a lot of time playing in bands and going to shows at ABC No Rio this punk community center in the city. Pretty soon after that, I wussed out and started listening to Sunny Day Real Estate.

3. Was there ever a definitive moment where you realized that music is what you wanted to do?

This tour we did over the summer gave me constant reminders of how lucky we are to be doing what what we’re doing.

I think the defining moment though would be getting on stage at the 2006 Blip Festival at my first year at school. It was the biggest and most cohesive encounter with the 8bit community, which is such an amazing group of extremely positive and supporting people.

4. What is your favorite song to play live?

Probably “Danger Mountain.” Whenever we play that one someone usually jumps too hard the wrong way and crashes the NES in the middle of the song, but that’s all for the best.

Anamanaguchi, photo courtesy of Anamanaguchi

5. Given your sensitive hardware (i.e. video game console relics), have you ever had any on stage mishaps? How did you recover?

We have had way more than our fair share of stage mishaps, but luckily that number has gone down recently thanks to James (the bass player) making some much needed tweaks to our hardware.

There was a point where if we wanted to play a different song, I would have use a guitar pick to pry out a microchip, and replace it in the dark with my shaky hands on a hot sweaty stage in silence. Those days are thankfully over! Now our only problems tend to stem from people dancing too hard, or there being too much bass being pushed through the subs, which isn’t much of a problem anyway if you think about it. Haha!

6. What is your role with 8bitpeoples? How active are you in that artist collective?

We love 8bitpeoples! It’s basically just a bunch of like-minded friends that try to push as much as they can out of this old computer hardware. They also release all the music for free without any bullshit which is awesome. We did our first release through them in 2006, and will definitely do stuff with them in the future.

As for as the bureaucracy goes we aren’t “official members,” but 8bitpeoples has played a huge role in bringing 8bit music to New York City and the world in general. It’s safe to say that if they didn’t exist, we probably wouldn’t either.

Anamanaguchi, photo by Ethan Saks

7. Are you more inspired by the sound of Nintendo video games or the video games as actual audio and visual games?

We’re inspired by the 8-bit aesthetic, which is a little vague. I just love the idea of low technology. The simplicity of the sound is totally refreshing to me. When everybody making electronic music nowadays is just using presets in Logic and Garageband, it’s a nice change to actually construct the sounds yourself. The sounds are totally raw – when I first heard Goto80 (a Swedish 8-bit artist) I had that same reaction I had when I first threw on Operation Ivy as a kid. There’s just something gritty and honest about the sound.

That said, 8-bit visuals are something I’m extremely interested in too. We toured with two visualists, Paris and Outpt. We like to combine the two to create a little vague, aesthetic world. Since we’re an instrumental band, we can only really be spoken for by our music and our visuals.

8. When you listen back to your music, who do you envision as your audience and where are they listening to your song? What are they taking away from it?

I definitely like to envision Andrew WK in a dark room, head banging violently by himself.

For real though, I think that the music has a lot to do with youthfulness and that kind of young energy that gets you psyched. We love to play shows because seeing the kids dancing along with us is really all we can ask for. It’s hyperactive, it’s not pretentious, and it’s all about fun. There are people who are interested in us purely for the nostalgic factor, and we tend to get upset when it doesn’t get any deeper than that. However, at the same time there are a ton of our fans who didn’t even grow up with the NES. (That’s not to say that there’s nothing deeper to us than that.)

We think there’s something very special about old technology and working with limits. We could go on for hours about why we do what we do, but as for the effect our music has on a listener, it may be best left unsaid.

9. What is your favorite video game to play?

Zelda 64. It is dope.

10. What are you working on now? Albums, large shows, tours?

We are working on a pretty extensive “super-secret-project” that we’ll probably be able to announce soon– but beyond that we are planning a huge tour for the summer, a tour this January, and a new albums worth of music. Pretty much all of the above really haha. And we’re in our final year of college at the same time, so we’re essentially masochists with our schedules.

Anamanaguchi will be performing Tuesday, October 20 at 8 pm at Cameo Gallery for their CMJ Showcase. For more information, click here.