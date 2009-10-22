CMJ: A Night at Santos Party House

For last night’s CMJ showcases, StyleCasters Elizabeth Monson, Mark Iantosca and I decided to head to Santos Party House for the Oh My Rockness showcase and the Brass Magic party downstairs.

Santos Party House is laid out with two floors to maximize both space and confusion. The security guard told us, “Oh no. To go upstairs, you need to go downstairs. And do you have a ladybug stamp? No? Oh. You need to get that at the stairs, but the stairs going down, not up.” Stairs don’t go both ways…?

Band notables included Cymbals Eat Guitars, Real Estate, and the buzzing band Beach Fossils.

Cymbals Eat Guitars have been on StyleCaster’s radar for a while with their deliberate, controlled noise rock. Even though Santos is notorious for playing music way too loud and Cymbals’ music can become blurred or hazy when the venue’s sound is off, Cymbals commanded a new stage presence. The average age of fans was older than at previous shows and Cymbals jammed a little more than usual, demonstrating their impressive musicianship. (P.S.: Check back for an exclusive StyleCaster interview with the band next week. But you didn’t hear it from me…Wink wink)

Before heading downstairs, we stepped outside to try and exhale some of the fog machine’s fog from our lungs and enjoyed a few more Tweets before we entered the dead zone of Santos’ basement for Real Estate.

Lo-fi, hazy psychedelic pop band Real Estate has been gaining major attention since last year’s CMJ and sold out the downstairs. We set up camp in and behind the DJ booth–which acoustically was probably the best place to enjoy the night.

As the venue’s crowd turned over to the Brass Magic party attendees, we stowed away our cameras. Fist pumping to French Horn Rebellion and Math the Band with a camera in your hand only ends in disaster…