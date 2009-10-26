CMJ: A Night at Bowery Electric

Considering this record label was the first label to sign MGMT and bring the magic of Electric Feel into our lives, I trust Cantora Records‘ judgment on what I should be listening to right now. Friday night I headed to Bowery Electric to catch Cantora Records’ CMJ showcase featuring: PAPA, The Acrylics, Savoir Adore, Rumspringa, and Bear Hands.

The night started remarkably on time with opening band PAPA and their incredible drummer/lead singer.

Will Griggs of Cantora Records.

The Acrylics are a boy/girl ’70s-inspired, low-fi duo band who are gaining major attention for their work with Grizzly Bear‘s Chris Taylor. After having Taylor produce their EP “All of the Fire,” The Acrylics are now signed to Taylor’s record label Terrible Records.

The Acrylics.

Known for their tight live performances, pop Indie rock band Savoir Adore did not disappoint. With a set that is a testament to their maturity as musicians from other worldly vocals and flooring guitar riff solos, Savoir Adore keeps their music grounded with lyrics you can actually sing along to.

Savoir Adore.

Coming in from LA, Americana funk duo Rumspringa seemed to bring the entire LA scene in to Bowery Electric with them. Notorious for their jamming live sessions, Rumspringa got the entire crowd writhing to their music as the lead singer Joey Stevens stomped bare footed on stage, swaying with his guitar.

Rumspringa.

Headliners Bear Hands closed the night. Although lead singer Dylan Rau claimed to have a distracting head cold that kept their set a little short, I never would have guessed anything was amiss. Bear Hands played a powerful, high energy set with their instrument change ups which kept the set interesting and active despite the lead singer’s cold.

Bear Hands.

I matched the Cantora records banner which Jesse Israel of Cantora Records found too much of a photo-op to pass up. Photo by Jesse Israel.