CMJ: Music Meets Fashion at Cary Lane

It’s hipster season again. Musical elitists and Indie bands are making their annual pilgrimage to NYC for CMJ, filling the Lower East Side with more ironic mustaches and thrifted sweaters than usual. While radio stations argue over who has better taste in music, we chatted with a musician who loves fashion just as much as us.

Meet Cary LaScala— the ultimate multi-tasker: his rock resum is extensive and includes a stint as the drummer for Foo Fighter Chris Shiflett’s side project, international touring band, Jackson United. Currently, he and his band, The Lovemakers, are playing three venues during CMJ, and his San Francisco boutique Cary Lane is transforming a neighborhood. (We know, we feel lazy now, too.) The shop is located in San Francisco’s Noe Valley and is surrounded by retailers that are more Full House than Elizabeth and James. Luckily for local fashion-seekers, LaScala turned a 20-year-old produce store into an affordable, designer haven.

Cary Lane sells discounted designer’s samples and past season items, thanks to LaScala’s direct coordination with showrooms, designers, and luxury retailers. Drool-worthy shoes line the saturated blue walls. Structured coats and military jackets beckon hands to touch, and racks upon racks of designer jeans beg to be shimmied into. “I wanted to create a cool designer store where the customer would feel like they were shopping upscale without the high price points,” said LaScala.

Though the store is fairly new, the drummer-turned-buyer must be doing something right. The press has only good things to say, and satisfied customers sing its praises on Yelp. The local male population in particular has thanked LaScala for providing a place to shop other than downtown. He sees the store growing and expanding in the future, but, for now, Cary is content. “This is my first time opening up a store, so this is all I know.”

Sign up for Cary Lane’s email newsletter through their website and be the first to hear about their amazing sales at carylanesf.com

Visit The Lovemakers’ Myspace for their CMJ schedule at myspace.com/thelovemakers

Note: Cary Lane has changed locations. It is now located at 560 Laguna Street, San Francisco, CA, (415) 896-4210