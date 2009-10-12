CMJ: Math the Band

Members: Kevin Steinhauser and Justine Mainville

Albums: “Math the Band Banned the Math” (2007) and “Don’t Worry” (2009)

Record Label: Slanty Shanty

Math the Band is a high energy (to say the absolute least) boyfriend/girlfriend duo band that cranks out immensely fun music and takes themselves just the right amount of seriously. Musically, Math the Band incorporates 8-bit synthesizers, guitars, and endearingly genuine lyrics for a garage band electro sound that teaches you a little something about life like “The Water Cycle.”

Celebrated for their wild shows, Math the Band has built their live reputation by literally sacrificing their bodies for their music. Math the Band’s lead singer Kevin provides some insight on what it’s like to play till they’re sick, to pass out and break bones which is all commonplace at a Math the Band show.

1. What’s currently playing on your iPod? When you’re touring, what’s on your car radio?

Here are the albums we have been listening to the most lately, in no particular order:

Graves – “Seldom Slumber”

Why? – “Almost Live from Eli’s Live Room”

Herman Dune – “Not on Top”

Mighty Sparrow – “First Flight”

The Flaming Lips – “Clouds Taste Metallic”

Andrew WK – “I Get Wet”

Devo – “Oh, No! It’s Devo!”

Envelopes – “Here Comes the Wind”

Beulah – “Handsome Western States”

On tour, we still listen to our iPod, or we look for the group of stations that are a man’s name and are completely automated like FRANK FM (MA) or BEN FM (PA).

2. What music did you listen to when you were a kid?

My first cassette was Weird Al, and my first CD was The Mighty Mighty Bosstones. I was also pretty into No Doubt, The Beastie Boys, and Chumbawumba.

3. Was there ever a definitive moment where you realized that music is what you wanted to do?

I realized that I wanted to spend my time with music when I realized that writing and performing it was about ten times more fun than anything that is not writing or performing music.

4. What is your favorite song to play live?

I get a pretty big kick out of playing Andrew WK covers live. We are working on being able to cover every song on the album “I Get Wet”. We can play five songs now, and every Halloween we pick up a couple more shows to play as “Andrew and the WKs.”

5. When you listen back to your music, who do you envision as your audience and where are they listening to your song? What are they taking away from it?

I think about the listener driving, with the goal of our music making them drive too fast and get a speeding ticket.

6. Your new album is undoubtedly more mature than your first one. Can you describe the growth your band has experienced?

This band is going on six years old now, and I am only 22. Most of the material on our last album was written when I was 16 or 17 years old. Sometimes I wish I changed the band name to get away from the earlier songs, because we are still getting requests for songs that are six years old that I never really intended to be more than a stupid joke.

Don’t Worry by Math the Band

7. Math the Band is notorious for their live shows. Do you have any pre-show rituals that get you amped up for a performance? How do you (physically and emotionally) feel after a show?

Before shows, I generally get really nervous, throw up a bunch and worry that everything will go horribly wrong. After a show, I get a feeling similar to what I imagine drugs feel like, but more sweaty.

8. Is it true that your live show antics have lead to broken bones, vomit and stitches? If so, please (non-graphically) detail.

I have a habit of losing myself in the moment of a show and hurting myself slightly. I have broken a handful or two of toes. I’ve sprained my wrist. I’ve gotten a black eye and I’ve split my head open.

Miraculously enough, we have suffered no significant instrument damage due to anything other than rain.

Kevin of Math the Band, photo courtesy of Math the Band

9. How do you feel when the audience is not as hyper or enthusiastic as you?

When the audience is difficult, I generally turn to sarcasm. I like playing games like, “Let’s see who in the audience can stand the most still the longest!” One show I had a contest to see who could cross their arms and look the most uninterested, and the winner got to spit on me.

Math the Band, photo by Sarah Cass

10. Does your personal relationship ever affect your music– either positively or negatively?

Justine and I are a BF/GF band. I think this has been almost entirely good for our relationship. I am very motivated with this band, and if my girlfriend wasn’t also a member, it would lead to a lot of conflicts. It’s really great to go out on tour for months and have it double as a trip with your girlfriend.

11. What are you working on now? Albums, large shows, tours?

Right now we are working on putting out a 12″ vinyl picture disc of our newest album “Dont Worry” as well as a 7″ split with our friends Lima Research Society, a VHS visual Album, a new full length and a ska album. We’re also hoping to put together a tour from January-June of next year.

Math the Band is playing Wednesday, October 21 at 8 pm at Santos Party House for their CMJ showcase. For more information, click here.