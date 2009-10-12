CMJ: French Horn Rebellion

Hometown: Milwaukee, WI

Band Members: Robert Perlick-Molinari and David Perlick-Molinari

Available EP: Up All Night

Record Label: French Horn Rebellion

New York is notorious for its apathetic music scene where audience members cross their arms and sigh, “Okay. I spent $7 to get in here and am holding a $5 can of PBR. You better impress me.” Alas, to find a band capable of actually getting people to hysterically dance is impressive to say the least.

Electro-dance brother duo French Horn Rebellion is changing people’s attitudes with their fun remixes and flaming hot beats–enough to actually excite people again. Their shows (and the Brass Magic Parties this pair hosts) include French horn solos, writhing masses of dancers including the Perlick-Molinari brothers, and lots of Disney or outer space references.

Robert and David Perlick-Molinari explain to us their transcending outlooks that shape their music and motivate them to help people just have fun.

1. What’s currently playing on your iPod? When you’re touring, what’s on your car radio?

David: Currently I’m listening to Janet Jackson’s album, “All for You.” “All For You,” “Someone to Call My Lover,” “Doesn’t Really Matter” are my personal faves. Dyn-o-mite vocals. Melody/counter melody/harmony/rhythm all come together in some of the best early ‘00s production I’ve ever heard!

I insist only on the Beatles in the car. Robert now doesn’t want to listen to Abbey Road ever again. I let him play some Miles Davis sometimes.

Robert: I’m listening mostly to Burt Bacharach’s “Reach Out” album. “I Say a Little Prayer” is a hit! I’m seriously sick of Abbey Road–can’t listen to it anymore in the car.

2. What music did you listen to when you were a kid?

David: Well well well…We didn’t want to upset the parents. We would sneak in some Michael Jackson, MC Hammer/Vanilla Ice, Billy Joel sometimes. But mostly it was for me: the Beatles, the Beach Boys, Motown stuff like The Temptations, Jan and Dean, and the Nutcracker (the ballet). There was this tape that Robert loved called “Go For It,” but he doesn’t remember what the group was called.

3. What is your favorite song to play live?

David: Our remix of “Get It Together” by the Jackson 5 because that’s the time I get to jump off of things.

Robert: I like to play any songs with ridiculous keyboard solos, so that I can properly shred the pitch bend. Such songs would include “Disco Song” and “Up All Night.”

David: My least favorite part of the set is when Robert goes monkey-wild with the pitch bend/modulation wheels…So help me god…

4. When you listen back to your music, who do you envision as your audience and where are they listening to your song? What are they taking away from it?

David: HA! Well I hope they’re taking away something positive. I don’t really know who our audience is for sure–though when we play all ages show, there seems to be more people there. Then again, according to our YouTube statistics, the majority of people looking at our videos are in their 30s.

I don’t know if it’s a good or bad thing but I don’t really envision an audience when I listen back to our music. I just think about whether or not I was able to get it right–you know?–express something genuine and true that’s unique to myself and accurate to who I have gotten to know myself to be. I hope people take away something insightful (you know, something individualized) when they see us live or listen to our tracks.

6. Was there ever a definitive moment where you realized that music is what you wanted to do?

David: 4 or 5-years-old when I found out that I didn’t have to play what was in the books and I could write my own music.

Robert: I think I knew I wanted to do music the first time I saw a conductor of an orchestra. For many years I wanted to be the guy holding the baton. Then I started playing French horn and wanted to be a member of a professional orchestra. Then I thought I’d try making dance music.

French Horn Rebellion, photo by Samantha Murasko

7. French Horn Rebellion is gaining more and more notice for its dance parties dubbed “Brass Magic.” Why did you start hosting these party nights?

In Short: In Akron, Ohio we had the most amazing show ever and it became the basis in which we formed the Brass Magic Night. We started hosting these events so we could share the excitement and inspiration that we’ve felt from similar nights.

As we toured more, we realized that the most fun nights all started to resemble that show in Akron. That’s when we decided to bring it to NYC in the form of Brass Magic.

It’s really all about an adventure that starts somewhere and ends somewhere else completely different. In that way as an audience member and performance member, we all grow as people together over the course of time getting to know each other better subconsciously in new ways–much like in Disneyland where you start out in turn of the century main street, and then can travel to the jungle of Africa, then to Tom Sawyer’s Island, then into the future all in one afternoon!

In Long: We should do a documentary on the conceptual ideas behind the night. Janice presents: “Brass Magic: an Epic Journey from Here to You.”

8. If the French Horn Rebellion were an actual revolt, who do you think you’d be fighting against?

The nay-saying people of the world that judge their basis of existence on elusive environmental/cultural factors that they don’t understand.

French Horn Rebellion, photo courtesy of French Horn Rebellion

9. What inspires you more: outer space or Disney?

I think outer space and Disney happily collide at Epcot Center.

10. French Horn Rebellion has remixed and worked with many notable bands, namely the Brazilian DJ duo Database and Indie phenomenon MGMT. How have these experiences influenced your music and do you feel you influenced these other acts in any way?

Oh my goodness! This could turn into a really long discussion about being an artist and how we work. I think whatever the environment you are in you will take something away from it. We in part are creatures of our environment so it is no surprise that every project we do effects us in one way or another.

Database and MGMT happen to be two of the most influential environments that we’ve been thrown into. They’ve influenced us in everything we do. We are not the same after knowing them; we are different. And in the same way (however microscopically) we may have influenced them 🙂

MGMT gave us the confidence to be ourselves. Database schooled us in the tools to make piping hot rhythms. With these powers combined we should be able to make some introspective jams.

11. French Horn Rebellion has become wildly buzzed about in the UK where you recently toured. What was that experience like? How does the UK electro-dance scene differ from the New York scene? From the Brazilian electro-dance scene?

Our friends, Francisco and Roland of the Indie startup “Once Upon a Time” records are probably the biggest reason why things have been picking up in the UK. Along with now good friend Graham Linehan (whose insight and creative talent is second to none!) we’ve been verrrrrrrrry lucky to have such great people supporting us overseas.

I think overall the UK sensibilities are more akin to FHR’s than in the states. Our reception, especially for us being absolute unknowns, has been blowing us away. We had the most amazing time in London and Bristol when we were there. I think it also has to do with the fact that it was new and we were kind of different looking and different sounding so we had the whole “not from around here” thing going for us (in a good way I hope).

From my experience with the Brazillian scene, which was a whole two or three days (and believe me after that I was crying because of how hard it shook me), I would say the difference comes to intensity and duration. The party refuses to stop in Sao Paulo. Yuri and Lucio [of Brazilian DJ-duo Database] are absolute dance frenzy extra-terrestrial beat gods.

5. What are you working on now? Albums, large shows, tours?

We’re doing a lot lot lot. We’re releasing another single, “Beaches and Friends,” in the UK for February 2010. Also, we’ll be releasing the “Up All Night” EP in Japan early next year. We also may have something new up our sleeve to release in the states next February. 😉

As far as touring, we’ll be doing a few dates in the US with Tigercity in December to promote our new remix of their single, “Ancient Lover.” Also we’ll be doing an extensive UK tour February 2010.

This November, we’re travelling to Paris to perform at the Kitsuné Maison 8 compilation release party. It should be very fun:)

… And feverishly working on a NEW ALBUM that we’re planning to release in the UK in June of next year. Whew! That’s so much work!

French Horn Rebellion will be performing on Wednesday, October 21 at 10 pm at Santos Party House for their CMJ showcase. Click here for more information.