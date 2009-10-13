CMJ: Bear Hands

Currently Residing In: Brooklyn, NY

Band Members: Dylan Rau (vocals and guitar), Ted Feldman (guitar and percussion), Val Loper (bass and percussion), TJ Orscher (drums and vocals)

Released EP: Golden

Record Label: Unsigned

Graduates of Indie rock sensation mill Wesleyan, Bear Hands are a Brooklyn-based, post-punk rock band and have been riding a wave of more mainstream buzz since the release of their EP “Golden.” Bear Hands were recently added on to Too Pure‘s (a small offshoot of the distributing label Beggars Group) roster of artists and have been touring with Passion Pit and Hockey.

Live, Bear Hands are a tight ensemble who do not wash out their echo distortion sound as they exert more energy than you would expect from this seemingly mellow-looking band. Their emotive recordings and impressively gripping live shows together make Bear Hands an impressive band.

Lead singer Dylan Rau speaks to us about his perspective on his work and the Bear Hands’ live performances.

1. What’s currently playing on your iPod? When you’re touring, what’s on your car radio?

On this last little tour I listened to “Prince of Thieves” by Prince Paul over and over again with a little Kraftwerk thrown in too.

2. What music did you listen to when you were a kid?

I grew up listening to punk. A lot of Lifetime, Kid Dynamite, Fugazi that kind of shit. I also have always been into Top 40 radio too; you know–flavor of the week kind of shit.

3. What is your favorite song to play live?

I like playing this slow jam we have called “Camel Convention.” It relaxes me mid-show.

Bear Hands, photo courtesy of Bear Hands

4. When you listen back to your music, who do you envision as your audience and where are they listening to your song? What are they taking away from it?

Oh jeez, I really don’t listen to our own music very much. I find it difficult to maintain any sense of objectivity so it’s kind of something I try to avoid.

5. Was there ever a definitive moment where you realized that music is what you wanted to do?

Umm, I don’t think I’ve had that moment yet, no. Maybe when my dad played The Who for me for the first time?

6. Bear Hands is extremely popular and highly buzzed about without an official label backing you. Given your success already, do you want Bear Hands to be signed to one?

Again, it’s hard to evaluate the success of a band that you’re in, especially when you’re struggling to stay afloat financially while constantly skipping out on work to tour. I think a label could help with that.

7. Bear Hands is notorious for putting on amazing live shows. Is your tightness as an ensemble the result of symbiotic musicianship or did you have to rehearse (or perform) to get to this good?

We don’t really practice that much so I attribute any kind of tightness on stage to our impeccable rhythm section. They’ve been friends since childhood and I think that definitely helps them lock up on stuff.

8. A lot of concert reviews criticize you for being a little shy on stage, are you genuinely sheepish or just misinterpreted?

Haha! I don’t really know how to answer this. I’m kind of introverted generally but I hope not to a degree that makes me look like a sheep on stage.

Bear Hands, photo courtesy of Last FM

9. Wesleyan is heralded in the Indie community for turning out spectacular musicians and bands. To what extent did your time studying there affect your music today?

Wesleyan is great for bringing together like-minded intelligent kids who didn’t necessarily want to go to some pink polo shirt death trap joint like Amherst or Williams. The people who put together shows typically do a great job in getting new bands to come and play before they blow up and their guarantee becomes too much for a collegiate budget.

10. What are you working on now? Albums, large shows, tours?

We’re in the middle of doing a tour of the eastern part of the country with Manic Street Preachers and then we have a couple of CMJ shows at the end of the month. In terms of recording we’re just finishing up about 13 or so new tunes and are considering our options for a release in the near future.

Bear Hands will be playing Wednesday, October 21 at 10pm at Mercury Lounge and Thursday, October 22 at 10pm at The Delancey for their CMJ showcases. For additional CMJ shows and more information, click here.