CMJ: The Antlers

Currently Residing In: Brooklyn, NY

Band Members: Peter Silberman, Michael Lerner, Darby Cicci

Full Length Album: Hospice

Record Label: Frenchkiss Records

The Antlers have been slowly overtaking the Indie scene after their full-length album “Hospice” was heralded as an insightful and beautiful musical feat. What began as a solo project by Peter Silberman, who then moved to New York away from his family and friends in a type of isolation, Hospice unraveled into the final product it is today after Sliberman recruited band mates Michael Lerner and Darby Cicci to collaborate.

A concept album, Hospice bears witness to the story of a man watching a loved one pass away from bone cancer. While thematically Hospice is a weighty look at life, death, and love, musically The Antlers shine with their delicate chords of ambient sounds and falsetto vocals. To preview The Antlers’ single “Two,” the music video is below.

Lead singer Peter Silberman discusses with us his intimate musical work and how it was to share it with the music community.

1. What’s currently playing on your iPod? When you’re touring, what’s on your car radio?

Right now, they’re sort of one and the same. We’ve been listening to that Moderat album a lot.

2. What music did you listen to when you were a kid?

A lot of Jimi Hendrix and the Beatles. Also, less respectable things. I definitely have a White Zombie CD somewhere.

3. What is your favorite song to play live?

Any time we work out a new way of playing a song we’ve already been playing for awhile, that becomes the favorite. Right now, that’s “Wake.”

4. Would you rather be touring or recording? Why?

I’d love to figure out a way to do both at the same time. They’re so different and are about totally different things, lovable in very different ways. This tour is wrapping up and I’m really wanting to start recording again while we’re home.

The Antlers, photo by Ben Ritter

5. When you listen back to your music, who do you envision as your audience and where are they listening to your song? What are they taking away from it?

Have never thought of it that way actually. Maybe they’re listening to it in their rooms when they can’t sleep and they’re freaked out about something. I think that’s an appropriate time to listen to the record. Maybe it’s putting them to sleep, or freaking them out more.

6. When you wrote Hospice, did you intend for the listener to sit through the entire concept album and absorb it as an album or treat it like an actual album where people shuffle through the tracks?

Hospice was definitely intended to be listened to from start to finish. You can of course listen to individual tracks, but they don’t completely make sense outside the context of the rest of it.

Hospice by The Antlers, album art by Zan Goodman

7. Was there ever a definitive moment where you realized that music is what you wanted to do?

I’ve always been playing music, but I think at some point, I realized that every time I tried doing something else, I would start to fall asleep. And I don’t just mean get bored. I would literally fall asleep in every class and at every job.

8. What was it like the first time you shared this personal and insightful music with anyone–be they a musician, friend or relative?

It was sort of uncomfortable. I didn’t know if “Hospice” made any sense for most of the recording. I was second-guessing everything about the album, and when a record revolves around one thing, that foundation has to be stable for the rest of it to stand up. I couldn’t tell if this record was going to make sense.

9. Considering how personal your music is and now how popular your music has become, how do you think it translates to a larger audience? What do you hope people will take away from your music?

I hope “Hospice” can live on for awhile. I don’t know exactly how it translates to a larger audience, but I think it gains this weird kind of power or something. There’s a strange energy at big shows lately. I have a hard time describing it. It’s intense.

10. Since you’ve brought on more band members, how has your creative process changed?

Now it’s a completely collaborative thing. We’re all working closely together with ideas. We haven’t put anything to tape yet, it’s still just talk. But it definitely feels very different than the way “Hospice” came about.

The Antlers, photo by Ben Ritter

11. Given your time in isolation before and during writing the album, how have your relationships with people changed? Are you more or less social than before?

Isolation is not right. Let’s call it something else. My life’s not that anymore, that was a different person and worlds ago. I’m looking ahead.

12. What are you working on now? Albums, large shows, tours?

We’re currently working on staying sane while touring. It’s not really working, but that’s sort of a good thing. It’s helping us figure out our next record.

The Antlers will be performing Tuesday, October 20 at 8pm at Music Hall of Williamsburg for their CMJ showcase. For more information, click here.