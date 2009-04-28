Christine Marchuska started, cmarchuska, a fashionable, eco-friendly line of dresses, tops, and scarves in September 2008 after being let go from the world of finance just six months before. With her savings, severance check, and a loan from her brother/business partner, Justin Marchuska, Christine created an au courant, wearable line.

The foundation for the collection began with marchuska, Justin’s line of functional day-to-night tee shirts. cmarchuska also applied this convertible sensibility to its designs while brining in Christine’s own signature: her love for sustainability. Both lines are built on delivering “conservation, style and substance.”

In addition to high environmental standards, cmarchuska also donates 5% of their proceeds to charities such as Safe Horizon, and is considering moving their production from New York’s Garment District to a manufacturing base in upstate New York in order to open more regional jobs.

The word about cmarchuska’s fashionable eco-wear has spread from coast to coast. A recent trunk show in Los Angeles put celebrities such as Jamie Lynn Sigler, Nia Long, and Dave Navarro onto the line. If that isn’t enough, the uni-sex Hunter Scarf caught the eye of green lover Brad Pitt.

This past Thursday, as part of Earth Week, cmarchuska teamed with ELSAandME and Global Ghetto Organics for the Vivons Vert Eco-Fashion Show. The show was set to the spinning of DJ Baya, of Real World Brooklyn fame, and wrapped with an after party at the sustainable SoHo club Greenhouse.

cmarchuska is currently available online, and at Kaight in New York, with more stockists coming soon.