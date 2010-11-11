CMA Red Carpet: The Good, The Bad And The Big Hair

The Country Music Awards are a bit of a sociology experiment, in that it’s like a foreign universe that I know nothing about. But like with exploring all exotic cultures, you often find that you share similar interests, like Gwyneth and Leighton and that really all it comes down to is checking other girls out and telling everyone what you think of what they wore!
On to the 44th Annual CMA dress critique. See the seven standouts below, which is not to say they’re all good.
Three blonds, keep reading for details on their dresses.
Carrie Underwood hosted and took full advantage of about 5,000 costume changes. This Talbot Runhof has more ruffles than I would ever let near me, but it's country and she looks pretty!
Nicole Kidman goes with her man to the awards, because he's a country music star! I will never hate on a white lace Dolce & Gabbana, but paired with red LWren Scott heels feels wrong. I'm calling fail.
She's safe and sound, but Taylor Swift is proving she's worth her weight in red Monique Lhuillier and I don't even like red!
LeAnn Rimes is a bit of a homewrecker and went sans bra under her Ports 1961 mini. It just seems that when there are other girls in Monique column gowns attending the same event, you should skip looking like you might end up dancing on a table later. No?
Gwyneth Paltrow went with Atelier Versace Fall 2010 for the CMA's where she performed. I'm not obsessed with the sheer paneling and ombre effect because it makes me think of figure skaters, but she looks pretty as a country star.
I feel like Leighton Meester wanted to pretend that she's all boho in Emilio Pucci Spring 2011. Not to get all Freud, but she's from Texas, so she may fear the big hair. This feels more Coachella than red carpet to me, but I'd still steal it from her closet.
Katherine Heigl played it safe in a long navy Farah Angsana Fall 2010 gown that looks like the last three bridesmaid dresses that I've worn. It's pretty, but meh. Also I dig that she's blond again but that helmet needs to leave please.