CMA Entertainer of the Year Goes to Taylor Swift

Last night, Taylor Swift took home a total of four award from the Country Music Association Awards, including: Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and most importantly, Entertainer of the Year. Taylor Swift is the youngest recipient of a CMA award, and is the first female to win the Entertainer of the Year award in nearly ten years.

Swift also performed her song, “Forever and Always” at the awards show, which is allegedly about her relationship with Joe Jonas. I really appreciate the lyrics teleprompter behind Taylor Swift during her performance, as country music lyrics tend to be metaphorically vague and do not follow an explicit storyline. Click here for the video of her performance.

Despite her acclaim, Swift could not avoid references to the MTV VMA Kanye West incident. (I know, I can’t believe we’re still on that too…) Hosts Carrie Underwood and Braid Paisley made various references to the infamous interruption throughout the show. Even Swift commented, “I want to thank every single person here tonight for not running up on stage during this speech” while receiving her award for Best Female Vocalist.

Oh! And Hootie Darius Rucker was there! He’s a country star now! Rucker received the award for New Artist of the Year.