Kacey Musgraves’ Stunning CMA Awards Look Is Glam Cowgirl Meets Haute Couture

Can I please get a yeehaw?! As someone born and raised in Nashville, the Country Music Association Awards are a red carpet event I take very seriously. While I don’t really listen to country music, I live for a good fashion moment, and so many incredible looks happening in my own backyard is a dream come true. The 2019 CMA Awards red carpet was filled to the absolute brim with stunning ensembles by some of today’s hottest celebrities—and I am in heaven.

First and foremost, the winner of night was Kacey Musgraves. The Internet’s favorite country gal stepped in front of the cameras wearing what can only be described as part southern charm, part haute couture. The singer always arrives to red carpet events dressed to the nines, but Kacey Musgrave’s 2019 CMA Awards look might just be her best yet. I’m talking more sequins than you could ever imagine—in different colors, no less. I’m talking feathers! I’m talking FASHION! Kacey Musgraves, you are sartorial queen of my heart, and I will love you forever.

—Kacey Musgraves wearing Valentino

I will never get over Kacey Musgraves’ lemon yellow Valentino look, my friends. It’s just not possible. The dress is the perfect combination of color, sequins and feathers, and my jaw has been on the floor since I saw the ensemble. 10/10 would recommend.

Of course, there were myriad different incredible looks on the CMA Awards red carpet. Below, you’ll find seven more stunning CMA Awards looks. Consider these the best of the best.

—Lil Nas X

He’s got the horses in the back and my heart. Lil Nax X’s CMA Awards look was absolutely everything a country music ensemble should be—and so much more.

—Brandi Carlile wearing Sanne

My queen Brandi Carlile’s CMA Awards look was so chic I could cry. Not only is the sparkly green suit tailored perfectly, but the leopard print details and bow-front blouse make this ensemble a serious *chefs kiss* outfit.

—Gigi Hadid wearing Helmut Lang

Honestly, I’m not sure what the model was doing at the awards for country music, but Gigi Hadid’s CMA Awards look still makes my top 10. Plus, I love the subtle cowboy boot—the perfect homage to southern style.

—Kristin Chenoweth in Christian Siriano

Kristen Chenoweth’s Christian Siriano look is, of course, so good. Pink tulle will get you a win every single time.

—Halsey wearing Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu

Halsey’s CMA Awards look was both stunning and dramatic—kind of like the singer’s music. The most gorgeous part of her dress, though, has to be the cut of the bodice. Ugh, swoon.

—Nicole Kidman wearing Versace

There to support her husband Kieth Urban, Nicole Kidman arrived at the CMA Awards red carpet looking like she owned the place. Her stunning Versace gown is totally covered in sequins—just how I like it.

—Maren Morris wearing Honayda

Last, but not least, we have Maren Morris’ stunning CMA Awards look. The singer looks like Cinderella made for 2019, and I’m loving it.