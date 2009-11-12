CMA Awards 2009 Winners – Plus Our Picks for Best-Dressed

Last night’s Country Music Awards brought a ton of stylish cowboys and girls together in Nashville, as they congratulated up-and-coming country musicians for their undeniable talents. Taylor Swift certainly walked away satisfied, having won four awards, including Entertainer of the Year.

Here’s the run-down of last night’s winners:

Album of the Year: “Fearless,” Taylor Swift

Male Vocalist of the Year: Brad Paisley

Female Vocalist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Single of the Year: “I Run to You,” Lady Antebellum

Song of the Year: “In Color,” Jamey Johnson (w/ co-writers Lee Thomas Miller and James Otto)

Music Video of the Year: “Love Story,” Taylor Swift

Vocal Group of the Year: Lady Antebellum

Vocal Duo of the Year: Sugarland

Best New Artist of the Year: Darius Rucker

Musician of the Year: Mac McAnally

Event of the Year: “Start a Band,” Brad Paisley and Keith Urban

Not everyone who attended won an award of course, but they did win some serious style points on the red carpet. Host Carrie Underwood changed her look four different times throughout the night; here’s our favorite dress she wore along with the best and worst dressed at the CMA Awards this year.

Carrie Underwood on the red carpet at the CMA Awards.

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, wife of Brad Paisley. Love this colorful floor-length halter.

LeAnn Rimes looked stunning in an angelic white dress.

The cutest country couple. Tim McGraw in a modern day cowboy hat with Faith Hill, dripping in jewels.

Jessica Harp wore a dress showed off her body, but not so much her style, as it reminded us of a high school prom gown.