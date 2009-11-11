CMA 2009 Nominess for Tonight’s Awards

Tonight is the biggest night in country music: the Country Music Awards! In case you aren’t up to date on the country scene, here are the nominees:

Entertainer

Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, George Strait, Taylor Swift and Keith Urban

Album

“American Saturday Night” – Brad Paisley, “Defying Gravity” – Keith Urban, “Fearless” – Taylor Swift, “Love on the Inside” – Sugarland, and “That Lonesome Song” – Jamey Johnson

Female Vocalist

Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Taylor Swift, and Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist

Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, George Strait, and Keith Urban

Video

“Boots On” – Randy Houser, “Love Story” – Taylor Swift, “People Are Crazy” – Billy Currington, “Start A Band” – Brad Paisley with Keith Urban, and “Troubador” – George Straight

Musical Event

“Cowgirls Don’t Cry” – Brooks & Dunn featuring Reba McEntire, “Down The Road” – Kenny Chesney with Mac McAnally, “I Told You So” – Carrie Underwood featuring Randy Travis, “Everything But Quits” – LeeAnn Womack with George Strait, “Old Enough” – The Raconteurs featuring Ricky Skaggs and Ashley Monroe, and “Start A Band” – Brad Paisley with Keith Urban

New Artist

Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Jake Owen, Darius Rucker, and Zac Brown Band

Single

“Chicken Fried” – Zac Brown Band, “I Run To You” – Lady Antebellum, “In Color” – Jamey Johnson, “People Are Crazy” – Billy Currington, and “Then” – Brad Paisley

Song

“Chicken Fried” – Zac Brown and Wyatt Durette, “I Told You So” – Randy Travis, “In Color” – Jamey Johnson Lee Thomas Miller and James Otto, “People Are Crazy” – Bobby Braddock and Troy Jones, and “Then” – Brad Paisley Chris DuBois and Ashley Gorley

Vocal Duo

Big & Rich, Brooks & Dunn, Joey + Rory, Montgomery Gentry, and Sugarland

Vocal Group

Eagles, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Rascal Flats, and Zac Brown Band

Who are your winning picks?