CMA 2009 Nominess for Tonight’s Awards

Tonight is the biggest night in country music: the Country Music Awards! In case you aren’t up to date on the country scene, here are the nominees:
Entertainer
Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, George Strait, Taylor Swift and Keith Urban
Album
“American Saturday Night” – Brad Paisley, “Defying Gravity” – Keith Urban, “Fearless” – Taylor Swift, “Love on the Inside” – Sugarland, and “That Lonesome Song” – Jamey Johnson
Female Vocalist
Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Taylor Swift, and Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist
Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, George Strait, and Keith Urban
Video
“Boots On” – Randy Houser, “Love Story” – Taylor Swift, “People Are Crazy” – Billy Currington, “Start A Band” – Brad Paisley with Keith Urban, and “Troubador” – George Straight
Musical Event
“Cowgirls Don’t Cry” – Brooks & Dunn featuring Reba McEntire, “Down The Road” – Kenny Chesney with Mac McAnally, “I Told You So” – Carrie Underwood featuring Randy Travis, “Everything But Quits” – LeeAnn Womack with George Strait, “Old Enough” – The Raconteurs featuring Ricky Skaggs and Ashley Monroe, and “Start A Band” – Brad Paisley with Keith Urban
New Artist
Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Jake Owen, Darius Rucker, and Zac Brown Band
Single
“Chicken Fried” – Zac Brown Band, “I Run To You” – Lady Antebellum, “In Color” – Jamey Johnson, “People Are Crazy” – Billy Currington, and “Then” – Brad Paisley
Song
“Chicken Fried” – Zac Brown and Wyatt Durette, “I Told You So” – Randy Travis, “In Color” – Jamey Johnson Lee Thomas Miller and James Otto, “People Are Crazy” – Bobby Braddock and Troy Jones, and “Then” – Brad Paisley Chris DuBois and Ashley Gorley
Vocal Duo
Big & Rich, Brooks & Dunn, Joey + Rory, Montgomery Gentry, and Sugarland
Vocal Group
Eagles, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Rascal Flats, and Zac Brown Band
Who are your winning picks?