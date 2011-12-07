Clutch Of The Heart: 10 Clutches That Make “Fetch” Happen

The word “fetch” may have already had it’s moment to shine a la Mean Girls, but that won’t stop us (and @NicoleRichie) for trying to bring it back.
We’re pulling a Gretchen Walters and making “fetch” have a comeback this season, thanks to ten covetable clutches that we’ve rounded up.
If you’re looking for a quick fix to your seasonal depression, try ditching your everydayshoulder bag and grabbing onto one of these babies. As long as you’re okay with a having all eyes on you and your stand-out new accessory, that is.
No matter what you’re looking to spend, fear not. From affordable Topshop options, to pricey (and super lust-worthy) Kara Ross picks – we’ve got you covered from every price point.
It’s hard to imagine getting this worked up over an accessory– (and even harder to choose just ten of them)– but trust us, after clicking through these must-have clutches, you’ll be swooning too.
We love the subtle jeweled jaguar embellishment on this House of Harlow 1960 clutch.
$195, at Singer22.
Not your typical spotted leopard print...which makes it all the more amazing.
Streets Ahead clutch, $350, at Singer22.
Glam up your holiday ensembles this season with this oh-so-chic feathered clutch.
Feathered Clutch Bag, $45, at ASOS.
This awesome leopard print clutch is the perfect shape and size for any occasion.
Warehouse Leopard Print Clutch, $82, at ASOS.
Gold metallic haircalf with black suede? Yes...that just happened.
Kara Ross clutch, $811, at Endless.com.
It really doesn't get much better than this glittery stingray box clutch by Kotur.
$550 at Intermix.
The mix of soft and bold colors make us swoon for this Z Spoke by Zac Posen clutch.
$275, on Endless.com
The oversized jewel is AH-mazing on this fuchsia lizard print clutch.
Kara Ross, $540, at Endless.com.
The snakeskin pattern makes this classic envelope clutch a one-of-a-kind.
Pantera Python clutch, $650, at Singer22.
The blush-colored metallic combination with fur detailing iscompletely to-die-for.Alexander Wang clutch, $351, atNeiman Marcus.