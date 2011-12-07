Clutch Of The Heart: 10 Clutches That Make “Fetch” Happen

The word “fetch” may have already had it’s moment to shine a la Mean Girls, but that won’t stop us (and @NicoleRichie) for trying to bring it back.

We’re pulling a Gretchen Walters and making “fetch” have a comeback this season, thanks to ten covetable clutches that we’ve rounded up.

If you’re looking for a quick fix to your seasonal depression, try ditching your everydayshoulder bag and grabbing onto one of these babies. As long as you’re okay with a having all eyes on you and your stand-out new accessory, that is.

No matter what you’re looking to spend, fear not. From affordable Topshop options, to pricey (and super lust-worthy) Kara Ross picks – we’ve got you covered from every price point.

It’s hard to imagine getting this worked up over an accessory– (and even harder to choose just ten of them)– but trust us, after clicking through these must-have clutches, you’ll be swooning too.