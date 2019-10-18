Cancel Everything— ‘Clueless’ Is Returning To TV & It’s Gonna Be Quite Dramatic

Pull out your plaid print skirt and blazars! These Clueless drama series details for 2020have us shook. We all know we’re living in the land of remakes and reboots, so it makes sense that after the 1995 cult classic film and subsequent TV series–Clueless is returning to us in the 21st century. Though we lived for Cher’s iconic wardrobe and her quippy dialogue–don’t expect to see the teen icon anywhere near this project.

2020’s Clueless is about to be dark, twisty and focus on someone else entirely. CBS TV Studios is about to deliver a gritty AF Clueless story that centers Dionne (who was played by Stacey Dash back in the day.) Meanwhile, Cher has vanished into the abyss and it’s up to Dionne as the new head of the school to figure out WTH happened to her BFF. From where we’re sitting the series is giving us Riverdale x Twin Peaks vibes

From the minds of the creators of the beloved sitcom Will & Grace, Deadline is reporting,

Written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Will & Grace), the new Clueless — a Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video — is also set in high school. It is described as a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school Queen Bee (Cher) disappears and her life-long number two (Dionne) steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend, all in a setting that is uniquely 2020 LA?

This entire thing screams Gen-Z to us–and we’re here for it.

Since CBS TV Studios is backing the project it could literally end up anywhere, but if we’re going to take a wild guess we’re going to say it will be picked up by The CW, Freeform or Netflix.

There are no deets on casting just yet–and we doubt Stacey Dash or Alicia Silverstone will be making cameos but we are excited to see how this pans out.