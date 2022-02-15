UGH! The Clueless x Crocs Collab Is Already Selling Out & We’re Like Totally Buggin’

Scroll To See More Images

Seeing a new Clueless-inspired line of clothes and not buying everything we possibly could? As if!

The movie that inspired 90 percent of our personality and the shoe brand that the world hates to love (or loves to hate, depending on your POV) have come together to do what designers do best in 2022—form a collab. That’s right. Crocs just released a line of iconic clogs that are entirely inspired by Clueless and its characters. And yes, there is a plaid yellow pair that we are seriously bugging about!

Exclusive to Zappos, the just-released lineup clogs, sandals and jibbitz based on the girlies who taught us what drama really is: But, they’re already selling out. UGH! But don’t worry, because they’ll probz be back soon. You can still buy some of the seriously cute goodies, though.

Zappos x Crocs Clueless Exclusive: ‘The Cher’ Classic Platform Clog

Preppy, punk, classy—style these bold platform clogs however you want. We’ll be pairing ours with knee-high white socks to give Cher in the most Cher way possible.

Zappos x Crocs Clueless Exclusive: ‘The Dionne’ Classic Clog

Edgy and bold, the darker plaid option will undoubtedly set some trends, similar to the legendary Dionne. We’re absolutely obsessed with the chain addition, too.

Zappos x Crocs Clueless Exclusive: ‘The Tai’ Classic Slide

The Tai-inspired shoes are so girly and cute, we’re about to faint just looking at them. We can’t wait to style these in the summer, but until then, we’ll be pairing them with fuzzy socks to keep our toes warm.

Zappos x Crocs Clueless Exclusive: ‘The Amber’ Classic Lined Clog

This is the style with the most sizes in stock (THANK YOU, SHOPPING GODS), so know that you can get in on the Clueless madness this way. Cheetah-print crocs tell the world that you’re actually the main character. Exactly how Amber would’ve wanted it.

Zappos x Crocs Clueless Exclusive: ‘The Amber’ Jibbitz Charms Pack

Jibbitz are like jewelry for Crocs, and we love how extra they make the slip-ons look. Nothing takes shoes to the next level like added shine, especially when they’re as Cali as these. The money sign and bedazzled butterfly are a true Moment.

Zappos x Crocs Clueless Exclusive: ‘The Tai’ Jibbitz Charms Pack

Tai’s aesthetic was dreamy and carefree, much like this pack of charms. We’re absolutely in love with the poof ball, not to mention the Crocs retro tape.

Now, our only request to Zappos and Crocs is to add a Paul Rudd-inspired pair of clogs. With just his face printed all over them…