Club Monaco’s Spring ’11 Lookbook Mixes Minimalism And Luxe

Taking a cue from the chic minimal-meets-luxe looks that have reigned on the runways of in-demand designers from Chlo to Celine and Stella McCartney Club Monaco for Spring 2011 is replete with collectible pieces. Yes, we know we’re getting a bit ahead of ourselves speaking spring, but what’s life without something to look forward to?

Peruse the lookbook above for light fabrics, great jackets, lace-up booties and pants that virtually have our name on them. Girls in love with color might find the collection lacking, but we’re loving a look that’s more neutral than Switzerland.

All photos courtesy of Club Monaco