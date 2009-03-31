Club Monaco Takes a Sporting Turn

Just in time, now that the sun is shining, and the weekends are beginning to beg for leisurely bike rides- Club Monaco is partnering with Royal Dutch Gazelle as their exclusive U.S. Retailer. The Toer Populair 3-Speed is already in Club Monaco’s 57th Street and Upper East Side locations and will arrive in San Francisco, Boston and Los Angeles in April.

The bike will sell for $995, which is actually $400 less than the European price. And how exactly did this partnership come about? According to WWD, James Mills, Club Monaco’s vice president of store experience, who saw the bike on a trip to Europe and used it in the store’s spring 2009 campaign shoot.

Where can we find a chic helmet?