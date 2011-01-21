Club Monaco Spring: McGinley Pics and a Laidback Disposition

Club Monaco‘s Spring 2011 campaign is, in a word, awesome. Shot by art world photo wunderkind Ryan McGinley and featuring the kids you would so want to be friends with A. If you had access to them and B. If they would have you it’s fun and light and cool and still manages to keep the focus on covetable Spring ready to wear.

At a thoroughly entertaining partay at the store’s SoHo location last night, there were mini burgers and intimate rock performances to celebrate the campaign featuring Lou Doillon, Lauren Hutton, Tali Lennox, artist India Menuez, musicians Domino Kirke, Donald Cummings and Matthew Hutchinson, actresses Jemima Kirke and Shuya Chang, surfer Johny Knapp, skateboarder Peter Giang, and photographer Rachel Chandler among others – got all that?

Each of the images were shot super veritas in an old school photo booth set up by McGinley, who is synonymous with his beautiful, uninhibited prints of naked kids on a road trip.

Domino, who sang for the crowd last night and posed for the pics explained the experience of shooting with the photographer, “He made me feel really comfortable. I had a lot of fun doing it. I know him personally as well, so it was a very easy day.” And the vibe? “Just very honest. Everyone was just having a good time . The whole thing was very relaxed.” Almost surprising that everyone kept all of their clothes on maybe? But with clothes that look like that, maybe not.

Click through for some McGinley approved campaign and lookbook images.