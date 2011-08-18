Club Monaco Spring 2012: Style by the Piece

Spring runway presentations haven’t yet begun, which is not to say some of your fave stores aren’t already rolling out the lookbooks for you to check out. Club Monaco released their story for Spring with pieces that will call to you, from adorable polka dotted blouses to leather pencil skirts and cozy cashmeres paired with lingerie shorts that will make you want to get apres-ski cozy in Tahoe or, maybe that’s just me.

As always, jackets are a focus, from a great navy pea coat to a tan trench that will work come March. Click through, what’s calling to you?

Photos courtesy of Club Monaco