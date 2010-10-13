Club Monaco Finally Goes Online, Sneak Peek Lanvin For H&M

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Poor fashion-conscious ladies rejoice! Matthew Williamson is launching his first diffusion line, called Muse, which will hit stores in February. (Vogue UK)

The Zoe One is officially preg-o. Kind of! The stylist is supposedly refusing to fly, making the rumors do just that. Does anyone else see a QVC maternity collection in the future? (NY Mag)

Love Club Monaco’s chic, cheaper than the runway but equally stylin’ looks but don’t have a local shop? The work-to-evening staples are now available online at Shopbop. (Shopbop)

Who do you think makes the best Marilyn? Britney? Madonna? J.Lo? (Bella Sugar)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!

RT @rumineely [Fashion Toast] random ebay purchases this week: the salad bible, sony cybershot, led lit makeup mirrors from hong kong, and embryolisse cream But will that all be styled in a laid-back, but decidedly edgy way?

RT @DitaVonTeese Spent the day with Jean-Paul Gaultier in his haute couture salon doing interviews/pics for German Vogue+shooting a documentary about him. Gaultier and Dita go together like pumpkin spice and latte.

RT @dkny One of our interns has the most posh British accent. He is counting out loud, but to me it sounds poetry…(if I hear my voice, I cringe) That’s how I feel about Chuck Bass out of character.

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE LOVE MAGAZINE Fan-Bags at French Connection http://twitpic.com/2xabld Sexy!

RT @psimadethis [Erica Domesek] I burned my finger w/ a glue gun on sunday… It still hurts. The dangers of DIY 😉 #careerhazards

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!



Just a little something to get you psyched for Lanvin for H&M, not that you need it!