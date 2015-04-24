You’re Going to Flip For Club Monaco’s Fall Collection—Here’s Why

Club Monaco might not be at the top of your shopping must-visit list, but we suggest that you change that—and soon. Started by Joe Mimran—the man behind Joe Fresh—in 1985, the retailer’s now owned by Ralph Lauren, and has been undergoing a quiet reinvention over the last few years, helmed by SVP of Women’s Designs Caroline Belhumeur. And, when we previewed the label’s upcoming fall collection recently, we really liked what we saw.

The collection is basically a minimalist’s dream—think perfect knit turtlenecks, asymmetric ankle grazing wool skirts, mod-inspired A-line skirts, and a watercolor floral maxi dress with just the right amount of 1970s cool. The outerwear, though, is what really had us drooling, including items like the perfect camel overcoat, a leather and shearling jacket with an oversized shawl collar, and a teddy bear fur coat in anthracite grey.

One criticism shoppers express about Club Monaco is about its prices. Dresses hover in the mid-$200 range, while coats will run you $300 dollars and up. The brand also offers even higher-priced options as part of its “Collection” range, launched two years ago. For instance, prepare to spend $1,995 on a Collection suede coat this season.

The clothes are clearly not meant to be fast fashion though, and the label seems eager to hit a price point that’s both higher than chain stores, while being more wallet-friendly than designer labels—think a more affordable version of The Row or Céline. As Belhumeur explained to Fashionista recently: “You’re getting something which is Balenciaga quality and fit but not at that price.”

Take a look through photos from Club Monaco’s Fall presentation above, and let us know what you think below!