Club Monaco Fall 2011: The Softer Side

Club Monaco gets its girl. She loves a cozy sweater, she’ll rock a sheer maxi skirt, she’s expertly self styled, and she’d definitely try a pair of gouchos if she had the right silk blouse to pair with them. She might consider her style classic, but she’s much cooler than that.

For Fall 2011, Club Monaco‘s designers worked in a palette that’s warm and autumnal with cinnamon and berry touches. The inspiration was, “the lifestyle of the 50s beatnik movement, David Baileys photography from Berlin in the 60s, Leon Levinsteins street style photos, and the iconic style of the eras leading ladies, including Jane Asher, Edie Sedgwick, and Jean Shrimpton.” Varied, but I see it.

There’s skirting and trousers and floppy 70s inspired hats. There’s olive colored mini dresses, wide brown leather belts, perfectly tailored wool coats. It’s not about changing the game or reinventing a brand, it’s about owning a look and doing it well. Plus, Tati’s the cutest click through for the you’re-going-to-want-them looks.