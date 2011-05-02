Club Monaco Fall 2011 Lookbook: 70s, Ethereal and Awesome

The maxi skirt has met its match in the middie, the 70s is a decade still well-worth mining, floppy hats are hot, ankle socks with shoes are rad, and I still love Tati Cotliar. These are just a few of the truisms found in Club Monaco’s Fall 2011 lookbook.

Club Monaco is like that natural pretty girl who doesn’t have to try too hard. The trick is to look put together, but not contrived. Reference retro, but don’t over do it, muted tones are lovely and a flowing fabric can be sexier than bodycon when done correctly.

Click through for some of Fall’s not-so-out-of-reach finest sick long white low back dress included.