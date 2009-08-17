Object Of Desire

Clu silk pocket tee, $212, at lagarconne.com

Reason #1

We’ve already seen the silk pocket tank everywhere this summer, but there’s something refreshing about seeing it reinterpreted as a sexy little tee.

Reason #2

The extra length in the back hem means it will fit perfectly on your hips in the front and hit a few inches lower in the back, creating the perfect drape when worn with pants.

Reason #3

There is nothing you can’t wear with this top. Throw it on over jeans, wear it tucked in the front with a great trouser pant or tulip skirt, or try it belted over a narrow skirt. The possibilities are endless.