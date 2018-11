What: A wildly patterned top in Italian polyester from current celebrity It-brand, Los Angeles-based Clover Canyon.

Why: For a brand known for its crazy prints and vivid colors, the combination of tones and shapes in this top is actually rather muted, while still obviously making a statement.

How: Pair it with a set of leather leggings, a solid boot, and a chic tote, and you’re good to go.

Clover Canyon Rose Art Top, $216; at Neiman Marcus