Awesome New Site: Swapdom Lets You Exchange Clothes With Fellow Fashion Lovers

What It Is: Imagine if, instead of clothing swaps taking place in your living room and confined to a limited number of girlfriends, they took place online with a potentially limitless number of participants. That’s just what Swapdom does: It’s a hosting site where women can e-gather to give up clothes they no longer want in exchange for clothes they’ve been coveting. And here’s the real kicker: there’s only a small service fee for using the site, and it’s simply built into the cost of shipping.

“Swapping is a fun and cost-conscious alternative to shopping, if only it could be made more efficient,” Swapdom CEO Petros Georgopoulos tells StyleCaster. “This is our contribution; we managed to make swapping incredibly efficient and simple, by providing multi-party trades. The Swapdom woman is very diverse, but they all have a few things in common—they’re excited about building a sense of community online and are interested in finding something unique that’s also a good deal.”

How It Works: The concept for the site is deceptively simple: provide a place where you can give up stuff you don’t want in exchange for stuff you do. But there’s more to it than meets the eye: instead of just willy-nilly trying to find things you want on the site’s marketplace, and hoping the owner of that item wants your item in exchange, the Swapdom team works to ensure a proper swap is set up.

“You submit your swap, and sit back while we find a match for you by arranging a multi-party trade where everyone involved will get exactly what they asked for,” Georgopoulos says. “All you pay is the cost of shipping, with a small built-in service fee, and when you mail your item, we provide a prepaid UPS label to print.”

Bonus Good Deed: Because you aren’t simply tossing aside your unwanted clothing, nor are you purchasing affordable goods from a fast-fashion retailer, by swapping clothing, you’re actually impacting the environment in a positive way.

“We hope that by bringing swapping to the forefront, we assist in reducing the amount of clothes ending up in U.S. landfills, currently a staggering 13 million tons every year,” Georgopoulos says. “[Our users] care about their environmental impact.”

Check It Out: Swapdom.com