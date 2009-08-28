Clothing Inspired by Essie’s New Collection

I always get the most excited about the latest nail polish releases. The reason why? It’s simple: instant gratification. Essie‘s fall collection is the perfect mix of neutrals and brights to satisfy all of your color needs. Inspired by the optimism of the fall runway collections, the colors call out autumn-wear in their names. I’ll be painting my nails with Mink Muffs, a deep taupe, this weekend.
I’ve gone through StyleCaster’s shop to pick out pieces of clothing with the same palette in mind to get you thinking about other ways you can wear these colors right now.
Essie polishes, $8 each, at essie.com
Eryn Brinie navy blue ruffle sleeveless dress
Chie Mihara grey leather sandal
Topshop brown wooden asymmetrical bangles
United Bamboo bright orange one shoulder dress
Karen Walker purple circle lens sunglasses