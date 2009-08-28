StyleCaster
Clothing Inspired by Essie’s New Collection

What's hot
I always get the most excited about the latest nail polish releases. The reason why? It’s simple: instant gratification. Essie‘s fall collection is the perfect mix of neutrals and brights to satisfy all of your color needs. Inspired by the optimism of the fall runway collections, the colors call out autumn-wear in their names. I’ll be painting my nails with Mink Muffs, a deep taupe, this weekend.

I’ve gone through StyleCaster’s shop to pick out pieces of clothing with the same palette in mind to get you thinking about other ways you can wear these colors right now.

Essie polishes, $8 each, at essie.com

image

Eryn Brinie navy blue ruffle sleeveless dress

image

Chie Mihara grey leather sandal

image

Topshop brown wooden asymmetrical bangles

image

United Bamboo bright orange one shoulder dress

image

Karen Walker purple circle lens sunglasses

image

Topshop pink leather chain handle bag

