8 Clothing Items That Are Bad For Your Back

It should come as no surprise that fashion items like high heels and heavy carryalls are pretty bad for your back, but you might be surprised by some of the other items in your closet that are having a negative on your spine—among them pencil skirts and halter tops, who knew?

The Daily Mail consulted with a chiropractor from the British Chiropractic Association, to find out the worst clothing items for your back, and the list might give you pause before you slip into skinny jeans or a chunky necklace going forward.

1. Pencil Skirts

It might come as a surprise that pencil skirts aren’t great for your back, but they often push your knees together making it difficult to bend. Those that wear pencil skirts often might find themselves with a strained back over time, which can lead to a pulled muscle or even a disc problem.

2. Heavy Necklaces

The average head weighs between 10 to 12 lbs, and its the necks job to balance that weight. Add a necklace into the mix, particularly a heavy one, and it can create neck tension, change your posture, and potentially have an impact on your back. Yeah, that statement embellishment necklace isn’t looking so good right about now, is it?

3. Shapewear

Shapewear that fits properly can actually be good for your back, but cram yourself into something that is too constricting, and you might find yourself struggling to breath, and with limited movement in your body. That will then lead to pressure on your spine.

4. High Heels

It should come as no surprise that wearing high heels can be very bad for your back. Heels can cause your calf muscles to shorten, which can lead to knee damage and back pain. You’ve probably been advised of this before, but limit the amount of time that you wear high heels, and wearing comfortable shoes when walking to and from work if you must wear heels.

5. Halter Neck Tops

This style of top can pull your neck forward, which can create muscle tension, particularly by forcing your shoulders to become rounded and slumped. The answer here is make sure the halter isn’t too tight and isn’t altering the way that you are standing.

6. Poorly Fitting Bras

Cute lace bras might look great, but for every day wear racer-back sports bras are your best bet as they help spread the strain across your shoulders.

7. Large Bags

Large carryalls might be all the rage in fashion at the moment, but they couldn’t be worse for your back. They can increase the risk of muscle strain, and lead to pain in your neck, shoulders, and upper back. Some tips to keep in mind—don’t overfill your bag, and switch sides when you are carrying it to help ease the stress of the weight.

8. Skinny Jeans

Jeans that are tight around your waist, hips, and calves make normal walking almost impossible, which can lead to pressure in your joints. Wearing a tight belt will only make this problem that much worse, and can possibly lead to leg pain.