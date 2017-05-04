StyleCaster
23 Starry Things to Shop for Spring

Christina Grasso
Photo: Stylecaster/Zara/Free People/Net-A-Porter/Etre Cecile

Today is May 4, which means nothing, really, except: “May the fourth be with you.” Stars (and their ‘Wars) are hardly a novel motif, but we’ve noticed they’ve been popping up on the collections of luxury designers and fast-fashion retailers alike, and are set to be one of the biggest trends for fall 2017.

From a Zara button-down, to a pair of stellar Valentino pumps (see what we did there?!), there’s something here for every cosmic girl–yes, even those from another galaxy. Hello, Jamiroquai. Ahead, see our favorite selection of star-print items to shop now and get ready to reach for the stars, er, your wallet. May the fourth–and the force–be with you.

MORE: What the Zodiac Has in Store for You This Month: Your May 2017 Horoscope

1 of 25

Stars Embroidery Low Rise Slouch Jean, $239.37; at être cécile

Photo: être cécile

Rocket Shuttle Crewneck Sweater; $550; at Coach

Photo: Coach

Star Studded Leather Jacket, $700; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Sequinned Stars Jacket, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Stars Tulle Dress, $49.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Roberto Cavalli Ruffled Star and Moon Fil Coupé Blouse, $1190; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Stella Cuff Set, $48; at BaubleBar

Photo: BaubleBar

Star Print Slim Signature Silk Shirt, $248; at Equipment

Photo: Equipment

Delpozo Star-Embellished Silk-Organza Top, $1,503; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion

Tiny Dancer Stud, $48; at Catbird

Photo: Catbird

Stars Shirt, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Miu Miu Star-Print Cross-Body Bag, $920; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion

Star Accent Ankle-Wrap Sandals, $24.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Star Embroidery Button Through Skirt, $200.55; at être cécile

Photo: être cécile

Stella McCartney Velvet-Trimmed Faux Leather Platform Brogues, $1,100; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Star Boxy Crew, $96; at Rag & Bone

Photo: Rag & Bone

The Elliot Kimono, $200; at Sunday Forever

Photo: Sunday Forever

Givenchy Star-Studded Cotton Denim Jacket, $3,300; at Barneys

Photo: Barneys

Valentino Tango Ankle-Strap Pumps, $1,395; at Barneys

Photo: Barneys

Count Your Stars Net Anklet, $16; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Saint Laurent Monogram Kate Chain Wallet, $1,550; at Barneys

Photo: Barneys

Crinkled Top, $14.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

MR by Man Repeller Lol If You Think I’m Walking embellished velvet platform sandals

Planet Embroidery T-Shirt, $185; at Coach

Photo: Coach

Super Star Hoops, $88; at Free People

Photo: Free People

