15 Pieces With Patch Details You Need in Your Wardrobe ASAP

15 Pieces With Patch Details You Need in Your Wardrobe ASAP

Photo: Getty Images

We all remember the ease of our childhood days: Rock, paper, scissors was the law of the land; drinking Kool Aid only happened in the literal sense; and patched fashion was essentially the only fashion. Flash forward 20-or-so years and our childhood staples—the patched denim jackets, shirts, and dresses, of course—have magically been revived. Never did we imagine the ’90s trend would make its way back into our lives by way of high-fashion runways (see: Dolce & Gabbana, Philipp Plein, and Olympia Le-Tan), but alas. Now, you can’t walk down Broadway or scroll through Instagram without seeing a patched style; everyone from models to influencers and editors are rocking the trend. That’s right: We’re grown-ass adults who choose to put embroidered rainbows and roses and small woodland creatures on our otherwise-perfectly-fine clothes. So?

MORE: Coachella Is Coming: Here’s How to Get Your Best Festival Hair

If you’re not sure how to adopt the new look, know this: You don’t have to go head-to-toe maximalist. Instead, pick one patched item—say, a t-shirt or a pair of jeans—and wear it with simpler, more pared-down items. And lucky for us, you don’t have to DIY it—unless that’s your thing—now that high-fashion and the high street are getting in on the trend. Whether you’re on a mission to find a ’60s inspired designer denim jacket or a simple button-down with funky embellishments, we found 15 iterations of the trend for you to add to cart. Click through to discover your favorites at every price point below.

MORE: The Coolest Minimalist Beauty Products You’re About to See All Over Instagram

1 of 15

Free People L’Adorable Boyfriend Jeans with Leather Patches, $225; at Free People

Photo: Free People

& Other Stories Patched Frill Jacket, $125; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

ASOS Only Stripe T-Shirt with Patches, $22; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Zara Sweatshirt with Patches, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

H&M Coachella Collection Embroidered Denim Jacket, $49.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Rebecca Minkoff Denim Patch Case for iPhone 7, $45; at Spring

Photo: Rebecca Minkoff

AEO Soft & Sexy Patch T-Shirt, $12.47; at American Eagle Outfitters

Photo: American Eagle Outfitters

Joshua Sanders Denim Slip On Sneakers with Patches, $209; at Stylebop

Photo: Joshua Sanders

Opening Ceremony Gestures Coach Jacket, $425; at Opening Ceremony

Photo: Opening Ceremony

American Two Shot Lazy Oaf Check Your Heart Pinafore, $98; at American Two Shot

Photo: American Two Shot

Madeworn Give Peace a Chance Sweatshirt, $250; at Intermix

Photo: Madeworn

History Repeats Ripped Star Patch Jeans, $595; at Intermix

Photo: History Repeats

Alice + Olivia Hanna Distressed Patchwork Jean, $357; at Alice + Olivia

Photo: Alice + Olivia

JayDee Broadcast Collaboration Jacket, $349; at JayDee

Photo: JayDee

Marc Jacobs Shrunken Denim Jacket with Embroidery $895; at Marc Jacobs

Photo: Marc Jacobs

