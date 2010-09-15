StyleCaster
Clothes As Canvas: Artful Prints For Spring 2011

April showers may bring May flowers, but for next spring they’ll also be bringing in a colorful mix of painterly and artistic prints courtesy of designers like Christian Cota, Alex Wang, Peter Som and Chris Benz. As much as we love our floral printed fabrics, we’re ready for a more abstract take on spring’s color palette. For this season, Victoria Bartlett at VPL broke out from her usual monochromatic pieces and added a splash of interesting prints to her collection, while Rachel Roy showed a belted blazer that looked as if it had been splattered with pink paint. On Christian Cota’s runway, a bevy of tall blond things strutted the runway in pastel colored dresses and tops that looked the part of a watercolor canvas.

We’re sensing a great DIY opportunity calling our names for next season. All we need is a few cans of paint, brushes and a blank canvas… maybe some design skills…

1 of 12

Peter Som SS/11

Alexander Wang SS/11

Lela Rose SS/11

Chris Benz SS/11

Christian Cota SS/11

Derek Lam SS/11

Catherine Malandrino SS/11

Suno SS/11

VPL SS/11

Rachel Roy SS/11

Halston SS/11

Rag & Bone SS/11

