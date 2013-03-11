Clos-ette’s Melanie Charlton Fascitelli on Workplace Style, Go-To Confidence Boosters, More

When stylish women feel the need to completely build our revamp their closet, Melanie Charlton Fascitelli is their go-to girl. As the founder of couture custom closet company Clos-ette, Charlton Fascitelli spent her childhood growing up in various places, which led her to understand the need for the right clothes—and to develop the know-how for finding them wherever she happened to be. As a hobby, Melanie began to dress her mother, her brothers and whoever else would let her, so it was only natural that while at college, her hobby quickly turned into an infatuation.

While at NYU, Melanie worked for PR firm Paul Wilmot Communications, where she consulted with designers and PWC’s many luxury goods clients. Later, she put in time at Channel magazine, LuxuryFinder.com, Style.com, and Anne Klein before fully starting Clos-ette in 2002, which earned her the label of “closet organizer to the stars.” Since then, Melanie has designed a line of storage solution products called Clos-ette Too…, written the ultimate closet guide book entitled “Shop Your Closet: The Ultimate Guide to Organizing Your Closet With Style”, and transformed countless dressing room spaces around the world.

We caught up with Melanie—who already filled us in on what it takes to start your own business—to get the scoop on dressing for success and her go-to confidence boosters.

What are your go-to confidence boosters?

My son, my family, and my friends.

When it comes to dressing for success, what do you suggest?

I dress differently almost every day. When I go to see a client, I’m dressed in casual-but-smart clothes. If I’m with my internet biz, I’m dressed casually. For investor meetings or new sales meetings, I dress up.

What’s the one piece in your closet you can’t live without?

I’m definitely a classic dresser, less trendy. I can’t live without jeans!

What was a moment in your life when you thought “I really made it?”

When Vogue called and did a two page story on my company the year I began.

Any parting words for women looking to venture out on their own?

Explore ideas, never give up. It’s like anything in life—the best things are those that come to you naturally, that you don’t go looking for.