An Influencer With A LOT Of Clothes Shares Her Closet Organization Tips

Helen Owen has a lot of clothes. It’s a simple fact! When you’re an influencer that’s constantly traveling the world, shooting content and receiving gifts from brands, it only takes a few months for the excess to pile up. Somehow, though, influencers always manage to have tidy, aesthetic AF closets, which is why I knew Owen would have some prime closet organization ideas and tips for me (and you!) to borrow.

If even the thought of sorting through clothes and cleaning up your messy closet stresses you out, fear not—Owen wasn’t always into keeping her space tidy, either. “Organization may come naturally to some people, but for me it has been something I’ve had to learn over time, and the older I get, the better I am at it,” she insists. “That being said, there was a defining moment in my organizational career that set me in the right direction when I needed it most.”

Organizing a closet—especially one you’ve let get messy—can be a daunting task, but Owen knows the end result is worth the effort. “As with most things in life, just getting started is sometimes the hardest part,” she says. “For me, having a tidy and clean home is the only way I know how to truly feel calm and clear-headed, and it serves as a blank canvas for all creativity and productivity.” Ready to channel your energy into a productive closet-cleaning sesh? Read on for Own’s top tips.

1. Pay Attention To What You Do & Don’t Wear

“My first tip is to keep your closet from overflowing, something I am still working on mastering myself,” admits Owen. “My most manageable strategy for that is to abide by the following rule: Part ways with something you’ve been neglecting every time you add something new to your closet,” she says. This one-in, one-out rule keeps things from getting too cluttered, and helps you avoid spending hours sorting through clothes after letting them pile up. “This way, you’re balancing out your closet without having to do a full closet sweep—which can be a huge undertaking,” she says. 2. Find A Home For Everything Once you decide what stays, don’t just chuck it in, shut your closet doors and forget about it. “Make sure every item throughout your home has a home for itself,” insists Owen. “Even if it means you have a designated junk drawer (we do), at least you know where to put random knick knacks you acquire.” She calls finding this balance Organized Chaos, and I couldn’t agree more. Owen is a big believer in categorizing everything in her space, and she admits that categorizing some things as junk is just fine. Sorry, Marie Kondo, but we’re going for realistic organization, not idealistic! 3. Don’t Obsess About Aesthetic As you look through the above photos and wish your closet looked half as clean, I’m sure you’re also noticing that Owen’s closet is aesthetic AF. The matching hangers! The drawer inserts! The handbag storage! Still, Owen stresses that it’s important to focus on practicality over appearance. “Make sure your organization is functional, not just aesthetically pleasing,” she says. “Putting items in boxes, beautifully labelling them and tucking them away is great and all, and beyond satisfying, but what purpose does it serve if you don’t open those boxes for the next five years because you forget what’s inside them?” Owen’s closet organization game is so strong because she’s managed to finesse that perfect balance between a pretty closet and a clean one: “I always strive to find an overlap between making things beautiful and ensuring they are useful. Everyday items need to be accessible, so definitely not stored in a box or cupboard that I have to jump through hoops just to access,” she insists. Another pro tip? Finding a practical way to store your essentials makes them even easier to put back after you use them. This prevents mess from building up in the first place. Genius!

Ready to use Owen’s tips to take your own closet to the next level? Make sure you’ve got the right supplies to pull it off. Read on to shop a few closet must-haves spotted in her actual space. Happy organizing!

Soft Storage Bins

Heavy, clunky bins are hard to store in a small space, especially when they aren’t being used, which is why this six-pack of AmazonBasics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes is so great. Pop open the bins you need, fill them up and use them, and keep the rest collapsed and stored discreetly for when you need them.

Clear Storage Containers

You might’ve spotted something similar to these iDesign Plastic Storage Containers in Owen’s closet keeping her sunglasses tidy. Clear drawers are great because you can see exactly what’s inside, so you’re never stuck wondering where you placed your favorite aviators.

Uniform Hangers

When all the hangers in your closet match, life just makes sense. I’m serious! That said, they should also be practical, which is why these AmazonBasics Non-Slip Velvet Hangers are the perfect option.

Drawer Dividers

Say goodbye to throwing a million things in your drawer and cramming it shut! These Dial Industries Adjustable Spring-Loaded Drawer Dividers make organizing even super-small, cluttered drawers a breeze. Separate socks from undies, sports bras from barrettes, etc. Your drawers deserve to be as clean as your closet!

