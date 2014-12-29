Closet Clean-Out: What to Toss, Store, and Save in 2015

Scroll To See More Images

Even the most stylish wardrobes need a thorough edit every now and again, and the holidays are the perfect time to get to work on yours. With the new year edging closer, there’s no time like the present to cull your closet of the pieces you no longer need.

We’ve already gone over the steps you need to take to organize your wardrobe, and now we’re breaking down exactly what you need to store away, save, and toss out to have your most stylish year in 2015.

Isabel Marant Spring 2015, Dries Van Noten Spring 2015, Céline Spring 2015

STORE: Grungy, ’90s-inspired florals.

SAVE: Pretty, ’70s-inspired florals, fringing, and anything with a bohemian twist.

We’re going to see bohemian cuts, prints, and embellishment through a modern lens in Spring 2015. Think: Isabel Marant’s shaggy, fringed vest adding an air of nonchalance to fitted mini dresses, Céline’s fringe-hem midi dresses, or earthy floral prints getting a new season shakeup on billowing, see-through dresses, like on the Vera Wang, Dries Van Noten, and Rochas Spring ’15 runways.

What does this all mean for your 2015 wardrobe, though? Anything with fringing stays, as do floor-sweeping dresses fit for a haute hippie princess.

Chanel Spring 2015

STORE: Skirt-suits.

SAVE: Wide, cropped pants, and plunging suit jackets.

Swap out your classic power suit for cropped pants, plunging jackets, oversize cuts, and any separates with eye-catching touches. If you’re not sure where to start, let Chanel’s high-shine pinstripes from the brand’s Spring 2015 runway set the tone.

STORE: Faux shearling jackets and coats.

SAVE: Fur everything.

Fur touches are on everything right now, and it’s a trend that’s only gaining momentum in 2015. Keep all your furry favorites, real or faux: Bags, shoes, coats, you name it—your 2015 wardrobe wants it, particularly if it’s brightly-colored.

Store: Fitted button-down business shirts.

SAVE: Button-down shirts with an unexpected twist.

You can blame (thank?) Alexander Wang for this one, because since he unbuttoned an oxford shirt on the runway from the bottom back in Spring 2014, business basics haven’t looked the same. Over a year later, your crisp shirts should come with cut-outs on the arm, open backs, oversize silhouettes, or flared sleeves.

Louis Vuitton Spring 2015

STORE: Simple, minimalist bags and clutches, and hands-free satchels.

SAVE: The statement It bag is returning, with all-star fashion houses reinventing signature styles in new ways. Christian Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry Prorsum are already onboard, so keep your eye out for bright colors, metal hardware, and designer logos reimagined, plus your favorite designs in new mini sizes.