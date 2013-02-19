Clos-ette Founder Melanie Charlton Fascitelli On Starting Your Own Business, Insider Advice

When stylish women feel the need to completely build or revamp their closet, Melanie Charlton Fascitelli is their go-to girl. As the founder of couture custom closet company Clos-ette, Charlton Fascitelli spent her childhood growing up in various places, which led her to understand the need for the right clothe—and to develop the know-how for finding them wherever she happened to be. As a hobby, Melanie began to dress her mother, her brothers and whomever else would let her, so it was only natural that while in college, her hobby quickly turned into an infatuation.

While at NYU, Melanie worked for PR firm Paul Wilmot Communications, where she consulted with designers and PWC’s many luxury goods clients. Later, she put in time at Channel magazine, LuxuryFinder.com, Style.com, and Anne Klein before fully starting Clos-ette in 2002, which earned her the label of “closet organizer to the stars.” Since then, Melanie has designed a line of storage solution products called Clos-ette Too…, written the ultimate closet guide book entitled “Shop Your Closet: The Ultimate Guide to Organizing Your Closet With Style”, and transformed countless dressing room spaces around the world.

We caught up with Melanie to get a few words of wisdom about starting your own business.

StyleCaster: Be honest: On a scale of 1 to 10, how hard is it really to start your own business, and why?

That’s a funny question because it should be so obvious—it’s a 10. Not because it’s like climbing mount everest, but because it tests all your skills at different times. Anyone who tells you it’s easy is lying! For the person who’s better working for themselves than being an employee, you are much better off.

What’s the best piece of advice, career-wise, you’ve gotten to date?

Keep plugging away, hard work is the true key to success, some people get lucky but the odds will always fall on hard work.

What was a specific challenge you overcame when venturing out on your own?

Learning to be a good accountant!

What advice would you give your younger self? How about advice to women looking to build their own successful businesses?

Explore ideas, never give up, it’s like anything in life the best things are the things that come to you naturally and you don’t go looking for..but you’re self aware enough to know when to let go or jump off and take a risk.