Clooney Wins Jean Shorts Case, Mick’s Daughter in Playboy

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

George Clooney won his court case against GC Exclusive, a clothing line that was advertised as being designed by the actor himself. The advertisements included a photoshopped image of George in jean shorts, which may have been the biggest crime. (WWD)

No black models walked the Chanel resort show, or very many before that one either. (The Cut)

Lizzy Jagger, Mick and Jerry’s daughter, posed for Playboy’s June issue and she looks hot. (Vogue UK)

Vogue.com left no traces of that ill-timed story with the first lady of Syria. (Fashionista)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @@refinery29 A blogger calculates how expensive Carrie Bradshaw’s improbable life was: http://r29.co/mRJZaf This is hilarious.

RT @fashionologie Peep Mario Testino’s Steamy Kate Moss Portfolio for Vogue Brazil’s 36th Anniversary Issue http://www.fashionologie.com/16476011 Yes, please.

RT @TOMFORDISMYDAD Seriously this weather calls for sangrias, Vogue Paris and coconut scented sunscreen. Three of the best things ever.

RT @Historyday On this day in 1981 Bob Marley died in Miami at the age of 36. RIP Bob.