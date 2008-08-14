Cloning Chloe Sevigny

Once upon a time, an indie actress collaborated with her hipster pals to help show off her new collection with Opening Ceremony. And this hot new look book showcases all the looks New York downtown hipsters strive to own. There is no text. This is just for visual pleasure. Each page is split into two separately flippable sections, alowing you to mix-and-match your paper Sevigny doll to your heart’s content.

If you and I are anything alike, this will live on your shelf alongside Street: The Nylon Book of Global Style and Juergen Teller: Marc Jacobs 1997-2008.

https://www.amazon.com/Chloe-Sevigny-Opening-Ceremony-Colen/dp/0615197086