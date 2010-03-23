Clogs: How to Wear Spring’s Most Debated Shoe Trend

I hate clogs. And no, it’s not because they’re dumpy and clunky and were desecrated by Crocs. It’s because when I was 8 years old and clogs were popular, I had to buy the cheapest knock-offs from a discount shoe warehouse– with an elastic band in the back to keep my narrow feet from sliding out. Somehow, I managed to make the third most offensive footwear (after Tevas and Crocs) even more stupid looking.

Alas, the fashion cycle is now complete, as clogs have received a makeover from the likes of Chanel and Prada, and are a hot trend for the spring season. Already, celebrities like Alexa Chung and Mary-Kate Olsen have been seen in non-frumpy clogs. (Please note, clogs and mules are virtually interchangeable).

StyleCaster took a quick poll to gauge whether or not people will be wearing clogs this season. The result? A resounding, “Absolutely not.” Harshness to the max… However, for those of you who are curious (and brave enough) to test out this very popular spring trend, here are a few tips and suggestions for how to pull it off. Godspeed.

Outfit #1: (above)

If you’re dipping your toe (rather than cannon balling) into the world of clogs, opt for a low-key nude hued style. This way, the shoe subtly blends into and lengthens your leg, instead of calling attention to the shape of the shoe itself– for a natural but bold addition to your look.

Denim shirt by Levi’s; Grey crew neck shirt by Alternative Apparel; Aviator sunglasses by Ray Ban; Brown saddle bag by Banana Republic; Pink floral shorts by Rachel Antonoff; Beige clog by Steve Madden; Gold arrow bracelet by Lizzie Scheck.

Outfit #2:



The Olsen twins know what they’re doing when it comes to adventurous clothing choices. Channel MK and A with an earthy and dark color palette. Try swapping out your black booties for black mules this season. If you’re still hesitant, pair your clogs with black tights to keep the leg monochromatic.



Beige worn sweater by Vince; Black tank by American Apparel; Sunglasses by Cutler and Gross; Black skirt by Lewis; Gold ring by Banana Republic; Black saddle bag by Cole Haan; Black mules by Elizabeth and James.

Outfit #3:



Clogs are commonly found on the feet of suburban gardeners– so choosing to pair them with floral prints seems only natural. Pick a bright floral print dress to be the focus of your look and let the clogs be a fun addition– instead of a competitor for the spotlight. Tie the rest of the look together with a basic color palette.

Dark grey cardigan by Replay; Gold necklace by Me&Ro; Blue floral dress by Forever21; Black fringe bag by Boyy; Grey knit beret by Wetseal; Black knee high socks by A.P.C. Madras; Black clogs by Diane Von Furstenberg; Black belt by 3.1 Phillip Lim.



