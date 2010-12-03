Clémence Poésy Is Our Shopping For Inspiration

Clmence Posy Photos: Getty

This Harry Potter actress, in the grand tradition of Harry Potter actresses, has become a legit fashion girl front row at Chanel, rocking Balmain, killing model-off-duty hair.

After a stint on Gossip Girl we doubt life could get any better, but Clmence Posy has that perfectly French, not too perfect, completely alluring allure of someone meant for staying power. We love her laidback insouciance, and mix of glam, distressed and totally sweet. It also doesn’t hurt that she’s insanely pretty, but onto the clothes. Get this Karl fave’s look with the pieces below.



1. Golden Goose boots, $1095, at Ssense

2. Preen jacket, $286.50, at The Outnet

3. Chambray skirt, $9.99, at Alloy

4. Citizen of Humanity green parka, $300, at Net-a-Porter

5. Topshop bow sleeve blouse, $100, at Topshop

6. Alice by Alice Temperley white lace dress, $138.25, at The Outnet

7. Velvet sequin jacket, $327.56 , at My Theresa

8. Black ring, $4.80, at Forever 21

9. Bobbi Brown blush, $22, at Lord & Taylor

10. Dolce Vita shoe, $149.95, at Solestruck