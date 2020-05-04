13 Top-Rated Clitoral Vibrators Worth Adding to Your Collection

There’s no right or wrong way to build a sex toy collection, but there are a few particularly easy places to start. One example would be a seriously excellent clitoral vibrator— or, depending on your preferences, a few seriously excellent clitoral vibrators. Luckily, this type of toy runs the gamut of intensity and pricepoint, so you can narrow your search to the clit-centric genre and trust that you’ll find what you’re looking for, no matter what that might be.

Whereas penetrative toys can be large and clunky, clitoral vibrators tend to be smaller and more discreet. Not only can this make the process of buying one feel less intimidating, but it can also make sex toy storage a lot easier to come by. Once you’ve found a clitoral vibe you love, you can easily toss it in your bag, tuck it into a drawer, or (depending on how incredibly discreet it is) leave it on your dresser, resting assured knowing no one will have any idea what it is. Just make sure to wash it first, thanks.

Another perk of most clitoral vibrators’ small size? The toys are as fit for single-player fun as they are for couples’ play. Some clitoral vibrators are specifically designed with hands-free use in mind, but even those that aren’t tend to feature sleek profiles that can be easily integrated into one-on-one fun.

Clitoral vibrators can range from subtle to shocking, from budget-friendly to luxurious, and from vibrant to discreet—making this sex toy genre one of the most versatile around. Read on for 13 clitoral vibes guaranteed to pique your interest. Place an order and you’ll be be well on your way to fleshing out an impressive sex toy arsenal.

1. Sqweel 2 Oral Sex Stimulator

Fans of oral sex will surely appreciate the Sqweel 2 Oral Sex Stimulator, which boasts—get this—a rotating wheel of silicone tongues. The toy is lightweight and beginner-friendly. Plus, no one who sees it will immediately assume it’s a sex toy.

2. We-Vibe Tango Bullet Vibrator

Thanks to its tapered form and lipstick-shaped tip, the We-Vibe Tango Bullet Vibrator offers all the targeted stimulation of a bullet vibrator—plus, all the soft sensations you’d expect from a clitoral toy. In other words, it’s a seriously powerful vibrator crafted with your clitoris in mind. Even better? It can double as a penetrative toy, making it a great go-to for those who crave more than one kind of stimulation.

3. Lovehoney Erotic Rocket Clitoral Vibrator

The Lovehoney Erotic Rocket Clitoral Vibrator boasts 10 powerful functions, allowing you to pick the vibration intensity and pattern that best suits your preferences. Because it costs just under $20, the Erotic Rocket is a great, affordable addition to any sex toy collection—especially one you’re just beginning.

4. Womanizer Starlet Clitoral Stimulator

With its suction-based vibrations and pulsating patterns, the Womanizer promises to replicate oral sex—and it delivers. The Womanizer Starlet Clitoral Stimulator is the latest addition to the Womanizer family, and its petite form (and generally budget-friendly price point) makes it a great choice for beginners.

5. I Rub My Duckie Vibrator

Shoppers searching for a seriously discreet sex toy have found it in Big Teaze Toys’ I Rub My Duckie Vibrator. Yes, this toy actually looks and feels exactly like a rubber duck. (It’s waterproof—and it even floats!) The I Rub My Duckie is great for those who want a sex toy they never have to hide (albeit potentially terrible for those who can’t get past the idea of masturbating with a vibrating rubber duck).

6. Fin Finger Vibrator

Finger vibrators are an excellent option for those who want to feel a little more hands-on when having sex (by themselves or with a partner). Because the Dame Products Fin Finger Vibrator is small, supple, and discreet, it ups the intensity of manual stimulation instead of getting in the way of it. All the intimacy of finger play and a little vibrating fun? Yes, please.

7. Tongue Vibrator Clitoris Stimulator

Though this sex toy offers almost nothing in the discretion department, it promises to deliver next-level sensations for your clitoris—and just about every other erogenous zone on your body. Marketed for clitoral, penetrative, nipple, and anal play, the Feelingirl Tongue Vibrator Clitoris Stimulator truly is a jack of all trades. And at under $30, it’s a decidedly budget-friendly buy, too.

8. G-Kiss Fluttering Vibrator

Interested in clitoral play but unwilling to part with penetration? Don’t worry—Lovehoney’s G-Kiss Fluttering Vibrator fully understands you. The rabbit vibrator boasts a supple clitoral stimulator and a small penetrative extension—both of which are designed to rest in place. So you can kick back, relax, and let the vibrator do the work for you.

9. Clitoral Sucking Vibrator

This suction-based vibrator was designed to simulate oral sex, making it a great option for those looking for a little clitoral fun. But it doesn’t stop there. The Adorime Clitoral Sucking Vibrator promises to deliver powerful sensations to nipples, testicles—really, anything it touches. Three sex toys for the price of one? Count us in.

10. Eva II Hands-Free Vibrator

Though the Dame Products Eva II Hands-Free Vibrator will certainly work for solo sex, it was designed with partners in mind. Its sleek silhouette, small form and hands-free nature make it a perfect pick for partner play. The next time your one-on-one fun needs a little help in the clitoris department, just pop the Eva II in and let it do its thing. It’s that easy.

11. We-Vibe Touch Clitoral Vibrator

The We-Vibe Touch Clitoral Vibrator is small, smooth, and supple—making it easy to wield and comfortable to use. Put simply? It’s a great toy for first-timers, who may feel intimidated by cold metals and harder materials. The flexible toy boasts eight vibration modes, which you can easily adjust to find the intensity that’s right for you. Plus, the it was designed with both clitoral and penetrative use in mind, so you don’t have to commit to one or the other if you’re interested in both.

12. Venus Butterfly Hands-Free Vibrator

Shoppers looking for a seriously out-of-the-box toy might have found it in the Venus Butterfly Hands-Free Vibrator. The wearable toy is designed to stimulate, whether it’s worn under clothing or on its own. The attached bullet vibrator can be turned on and off as the wearer sees fit, making it a great toy for use on your own or with a partner (just give them control of the bullet vibrator, and see what happens).

13. Kip Lipstick Vibrator

This vibrant little vibrator was designed to be comfortable and powerful—welcoming and intense. That said, it’s a great choice for those trying clitoris toys for the very first time. The Kip Lipstick Vibrator by Dame Products offers five speeds, making it easy for you to find what you’re looking for. Plus, its sleek form lends itself well to travel, and its tapered tip is great for targeted stimulation.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.