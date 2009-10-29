“The Climb” Singer, Miley Cyrus’, Stalker Does Not Face Felony Charges

Poor Miley…it’s been a rough day for the singer of the recent pop hit, “The Climb.” First, a random girl on Twitter threatened to kill her own cat if Miley didn’t rejoin the tweeting world of social media, and now it has been confirmed that Miley’s 53-year-old stalker won’t face felony charges for creeping on her.

Mark McLeod has been in custody since August 4 after finally getting arrested while hanging around the set of Miley’s new movie, The Last Song. Apparently the old dude has thousands of pictures of the pop singer as well as letters to her at home on his computer. Or at least that’s what he told police officers; smart move, buddy. Doesn’t this dude have a day job?!?

McLeod also believes that he is destined to be with Miley and reportedly stated that the actress/singer sends him “secret messages” through his television set. Wait, are we talking about The Poltergeist, because I thought we were talking about Miley Cyrus…as in the Hannah Montana Miley Cyrus…Sending messages through TVs? I totally underestimated her abilities. Either way, this is some freaky sh**.