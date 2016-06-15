25 Cliché-as-Hell Father’s Day Gifts Because It’s the Thought That Counts

Father’s Day is a time to show our dads a little love and appreciation—by showering them with basic #mangifts they likely neither want or need. From golf and grilling accessories to a variety of monogrammed items in sixteen shades of navy, there’s a rote array of items from which we all draw our genius gift-giving inspo year after year.

Well, friends, we’re not here to offer a brilliant and unique solution to the stereotypical-gift conundrum. While we’re sure that your dad has infinite depth and contains multitudes (of interests outside of fishing and shaving and universal remote controls), today we say that if you’re going to give your dad an unoriginal gift—as most of us will—at least do it right.

The 25 cliché items on this list will get the job done, so you can pat yourself on the back for another Father’s Day where you made the thought count.