Celebrity Cleavage: Guess Who!

If you think guys are the only ones who talk about breasts in the office, think again. Blake Lively’s boobs, for one, have been a hot topic of conversation at the StyleCaster offices recently, but how could you not notice something that’s just so…in your face. What with all the press they’ve been getting lately, all we need is a nip slip and we’ll have all coverage of the stars’ assets covered (or not). See, we’re talking like our 12-year-old brothers.

But in all seriousness, curvy figures are coming back, and Serena’s alter ego isn’t our only proof. Luscious ladies Crystal Renn and Lara Stone are bagging plenty of fashion gigs that bone thin girls would die for.

But back to celeb boobage, think you’re a pro? Click through the slideshow above to see if you can guess who’s not afraid to flaunt their assets or lack thereof!

Related: Christina Ricci Skips The Cleavage Shows Off Underboob Instead