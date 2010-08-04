StyleCaster
Celebrity Cleavage: Guess Who!

Celebrity Cleavage: Guess Who!

Celebrity Cleavage: Guess Who!
If you think guys are the only ones who talk about breasts in the office, think again. Blake Lively’s boobs, for one, have been a hot topic of conversation at the StyleCaster offices recently, but how could you not notice something that’s just so…in your face. What with all the press they’ve been getting lately, all we need is a nip slip and we’ll have all coverage of the stars’ assets covered (or not). See, we’re talking like our 12-year-old brothers.

But in all seriousness, curvy figures are coming back, and Serena’s alter ego isn’t our only proof. Luscious ladies Crystal Renn and Lara Stone are bagging plenty of fashion gigs that bone thin girls would die for.

But back to celeb boobage, think you’re a pro? Click through the slideshow above to see if you can guess who’s not afraid to flaunt their assets or lack thereof!

1 of 26

This one needs another word for cleavage. Guess who?

Christina Hendricks

Too much or just the right amount? Guess who?

Beyoncé Knowles

Is this celeb naturally gifted, or is she getting a little help from the lingerie department?

Kate Bosworth

Look out, who's got a little overflow on their hands?

One of many angles we've seen this star show off. Guess who?

Sarah Jessica Parker

Blake Lively

Bra optional. Guess who?

Zoe Saldana

Good try, but even all that bling can't distract us from a pair that's lopsided.

Lindsay Lohan

Who's letting their lacy bra peek out?

Susan Sarandon

Despite the overdose of sequins, there's really only one focal point in this picture. Guess who?

Marisa Miller

Who's rocking side boob?

Mila Kunis

If the leopard print doesn't give it away... Guess who?

Snooki

This multi-tasking star goes for the gold. Guess who?

Jennifer Lopez

Who would go for a fabric this sheer?

Rihanna

