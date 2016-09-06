How to Master Cleavage Contouring in Under a Minute

While there are certain things in life we (ugh) have zero control over—the weather, taxes, our height—there are other things that can be altered if you’re willing to spend some serious cash to delve into the world of cosmetic surgery. But before you start setting aside 20 percent of your biweekly paycheck to get that boob job, keep in mind that the power of makeup is very, very strong. Case in point: The fact that with some clever cleavage contouring, you’ll be able to stealthily appear like you’re working with more than God gave you.

To prove it, we enlisted MAC senior artist Chantel Miller to explain the secrets to cleavage contouring—a solution that takes less than a minute to master. Watch the video above, and shop the exact products she used below.

MAC Blush in Taupe, $17, MAC 127 Brush, $35