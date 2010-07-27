Clearly Chic Home Decor: Lucite Pieces We Love

Lucite is synonymous with many things: stripper heels, retro jewelry, a useful commercial synthetic. What was once simply a sturdier alternative to glass (and had a tendency to veer on the wrong side of tacky in the wrong hands) has become a modern decor lover’s dream with it’s floating quality and high shine.

From actual vintage pieces and reimagined Rococo era furniture (see Philippe Starck’s chair), to lighting options and tables, this ingenious material is especially ideal for small spaces as it doesn’t take up visual space. Paired with heavy metals like brass or chrome the clear material looks especially cool.

Check out the 15 chic lucite and acrylic pieces in our slideshow above! It just might beg the question who knew plastic could be so glam?

