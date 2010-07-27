StyleCaster
Clearly Chic Home Decor: Lucite Pieces We Love

Kerry Pieri
Lucite is synonymous with many things: stripper heels, retro jewelry, a useful commercial synthetic. What was once simply a sturdier alternative to glass (and had a tendency to veer on the wrong side of tacky in the wrong hands) has become a modern decor lover’s dream with it’s floating quality and high shine.

From actual vintage pieces and reimagined Rococo era furniture (see Philippe Starck’s chair), to lighting options and tables, this ingenious material is especially ideal for small spaces as it doesn’t take up visual space. Paired with heavy metals like brass or chrome the clear material looks especially cool.

Check out the 15 chic lucite and acrylic pieces in our slideshow above! It just might beg the question who knew plastic could be so glam?

1 of 15

Louis Ghost chair, $410, by Philippe Starck for Kartell

Smoked lucite magazine holder, $45, by Boom USA

Set of four lucite and chrome candle holders, $35, at 2Modern

Red lucite chandelier, $110, by Boom

Ghost candelabra, $65, by Jon Russell

Clear nesting tables, $199, by CB2

Lucite column lamp, $579, by Restoration Hardware

Lucite 24" x 21" cocktail table, $1,900, by The Paris Apartment

Lucite table lamp, $300, by Ralph Lauren

Timber table, $235, by Gus Modern

Upholstered '70s lucite bench, $1200, from Showplace

Stone stool in smoked lucite, $252.35, by Kartell

Acrylic coffee table, 38" by 15", $799, by Wisteria

Acrylic bench with pad, $760, by Design Within Reach

Gray tray, $65, by Stacks and Stacks

