The Biggest Trend of 2016, According to the Internet

Sometimes it’s easy to tell when a trend has hit its saturation point—you couldn’t log in to Instagram this summer without seeing an off-the-shoulder shirt or a skinny choker necklace, and the world’s frantic Googling of bomber jackets has translated to total domination on the streets.

Certain trends, however, fly somewhat under the radar, and it takes empirical data to back up just how big the craze really is. Case in point: Clear heels, which according to new data from leading social shopping site Polyvore, are the most popular fashion trend of 2016, with searches for the style increasing 2148 percent year-over-year versus the same period in 2015.

The translucent footwear topped choker necklaces, midi skirts, thigh-high boots, platform sneakers, and off-the-shoulder tops in terms of user interest, and the site predicts it will continue to trend throughout the season. The timing is particularly interesting, since it gives credence to the “Devil Wears Prada”, trickle-down school of thought about how trends take hold. After all, it’s been about a year and a half since Raf Simons sent patent-leather lucite-heel boots down the Dior runway, and now versions inspired by the It shoe are selling out at high-street retailers like Boohoo, Zara, and ASOS.

For those who aren’t so interested in the fetish-lite look, but still like the floating, leg-lengthening effects of see-through footwear, there are brands like Dear Frances, whose signature wooden block heel features a layer of transparent perspex, and Acne, whose Ora booties seem to perch on a chunk of sculpted ice. In the gallery, shop 17 of our favorite clear-heel styles at every price point.